Corporate updates overshadow escalating trade tensions

The FTSE rebounded on Friday, jumping over 1% across the course of Friday, regaining losses from the previous session; however, it was a case of too little too late and the FTSE remains on course for a loss across the week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 3, 2018 12:39 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE rebounded on Friday, jumping over 1% across the course of Friday, regaining losses from the previous session; however, it was a case of too little too late and the FTSE remains on course for a loss across the week.  

Mondi Benefits From Environmental Awareness
Mondi topped the FTSE gainer board, jumping over 7% on the back on some impressive earning. Mondi. The paper packaging specialist is benefiting from the global trend of replacing plastic packaging with durable paper products. Growing concerns over the impact of plastics on the environment has played right into the hands of Mondi, which has been steadily expanding through acquisitions, resulting in a 17% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

RBS Returns To Dividends
RBS hit a major milestone on its path to privatisation, by announcing a revival of its dividend. This marks the first dividend by the bank since the financial crises and will go some way to helping the bank in its recovery and pave the way for a reduction of the government’s 62.4% stake. We could now expect to see the number of potential investors signing up to government share sales increase significantly, basically because fund managers are not permitted to invest in stocks that don’t pay a dividend. Today’s move is a game changer. RBS jumped over 2.5%.

US NFP Keeps Fed’s Plan In Tact
Stocks on Wall Street were relatively flat as investors digested the slightly weaker than forecast US jobs report. 157k jobs were created in July, significant below the 192k expected, however the previous two months were also revised higher which was viewed as a form of compensation for the markets. The average over the past three months was 224k, well above the trend. 
The closely watched earnings aspect of the report printed as expected with wages increasing 0.3% on a monthly basis, equating to a 2.7% year on year increase. On the downside, wage growth was revised lower for the previous month to just 2.6%. So, despite the labour market continuing to tighten, significant wage growth remains elusive.
Still these figures by no means were significant enough for the Fed to adjust its current path to tightening. As a result, the market impact from the data has been minimal. The dollar is marginally lower versus a basket of currencies.

Trade Tensions Boost Yen
The USDJPY has seen the biggest move, down 0.47%. However, this is more to do with the escalating trade tensions, as Chins retaliates to Trump’s latest threats, in the clearest sing yet that this trade war is just getting started.


Related tags: UK 100 USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Today 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Today 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Today 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.