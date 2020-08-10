CNOOC (883.HK): Capped in Bearish Channel

manages China’s offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, and its share-price performance should be

Oil prices’ growth has decelerated after an up-surge in the April-June period. Investors have become concerned about the impact to oil demand caused by a worldwide resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Simultaneously,before reversing course to the downside.On a daily chart, the stock keeps trading within adrawn from June.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Bearish investors should take the level of HK$8.90 (around the upper Bollinger band and the 50-day moving average) as the Key Resistance (Stop-loss) level.



Unless this level is surpassed, the stock should pull back to HK$8.04 (around the low seen at the start of August). Further weakness should pull the stock toward HK$7.36 on the downside.



