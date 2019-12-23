Can NMC Shares Recover

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 23, 2019 10:16 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
NMC Health shares dived over 50% across the previous week, wiping £2.7 billion from the company’s value. Today the stock has jumped over 20%. What is causing such high levels of volatility and is it time to buy?

The share price of the UAE based healthcare provider collapsed last week following scathing research report by short seller Muddy Waters. 

Excessive debt is a key risk for the company. Part of Muddy Water’s hypothesis is that NMC has substantial debt which it keeps off its balance sheet in a similar way that Carillion did, and which contributed to its collapse. Questions over fraud and theft of company assets were also brought up by Muddy Waters. 
Given investors’ reaction to the Muddy Waters accusations, it would appear that many agreed. 

NMC's rebuttal on Friday did little to stop the run on shares, investors needed more than a simple denial. However, today’s announcement that it has launched a review of its books following the Muddy Waters report appears to have quelled some fears, at least for now.

What next?
The future of NMC depends largely on whether the allegations turn out to be true. If they are true, the company’s financial outlook must be reassessed by the market. 
Allegations like this often stain a company and it can take a significant amount of factual evidence to boost confidence and change opinion. It is unlikely to be a quick process to get to the bottom of this which means that the share price could struggle to recover to pre allegation levels any time soon.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.