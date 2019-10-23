Can Microsoft earnings revive the bulls

Microsoft at risk of shaping a multi-week corrective decline as earnings release looms.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2019 6:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After the U.S. stock market closes today, bellwether index component stock; Microsoft Corp will report its Q1 2020 earnings where it is ranked first and second in terms of market capitalisation in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 respectively. My colleague, Ken Odeluga has written an earnings preview report on Microsoft and other major U.S. technology firms (click here for a recap).

Let’s us now take a look at the share price of Microsoft from a technical analysis perspective.

Medium-term technical outlook of Microsoft (MSFT)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 142.37

Supports: 130.95 & 116.18/112.45

Next resistance: 152.40/154.40

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

At risk of shaping a multi-week corrective decline within a longer-term primary uptrend below its current all-time high of 142.37 and a break below 130.95 (trigger level) reinforces a further potential down move to target the next medium-term support zone at 116.18/112.45.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 142.37 invalidates the corrective decline scenario for a continuation of the impulsive upleg sequence towards the next resistance zone of 152.40/156.40 (upper boundary of long-term primary ascending channel from 24 Aug 2015 low & Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • MSFT has broken below a major ascending channel support in place since 24 Dec 2018 low of 93.96 on 01 Oct 2019 and drifted down lower to print a low of 133.22 on 03 Oct 2019. Thereafter, it staged a rebound of 6.4% to retest the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel support as well as the 142.37 current all-time time level on 15 Oct 2019 where it printed an intraday high of 141.79.
  • Thereafter, it has shed -3.9% to print a low of 136.26 in yesterday, 22 Oct U.S. session with upside momentum that has continued to wane. The daily RSI oscillator has posted a bearish divergence signal in place since 24 Jun 2019 while price action of MSFT traced out “similar highs”.
  • The 130.95 downside trigger level is defined by the 05 Aug 2019 swing low area (the lowest point of the sideways range formed from 05 Aug to 15 Oct 2019) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 24 Dec 2018 low to 19 Sep 2019 current all-time high.
  • The significant medium-term support zone of 116.18/112.45 is defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 24 Dec 2018 low to 19 Sep 2019 current all-time high and the lower boundary of the long-term primary ascending channel from 24 Aug 2015 low).
  • After the close of yesterday U.S. session based on iShares indices ETFs, value factor-based U.S. stocks (IVE) have outperformed momentum factor-based U.S. stocks (MTUM) for the first time since 31 May 2019 after considering their respective 2019 year to date performances. Microsoft Corp is the 3rd largest component stock in the MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF (MTUM) where a further potential decline in MSFT may see a further widening of outperformance in IVE against MTUM (refer to the last chart).
  • Thus, there seems to a significant rotation into value-oriented stocks such as financials, consumer staples and even energy related stocks where these previous laggards may take up a leadership role in the U.S. stock market over the medium-term.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Today 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Today 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM
EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
Today 04:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.