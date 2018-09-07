Burberry shares dip as firm commits to stop burning unsold goods

UK’s largest luxury goods retailer Burberry has been riding the wave of the fast expanding global luxury goods market to see its share price grow by nearly 40% over the last five years.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2018 4:16 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

In the UK alone the value of this market segment expanded from €34 billion in 2013 to €54 billion only five years later. 

But the company has drawn widespread ire from the media and from a younger generation of shareholders who frequently ask is a company socially responsible before committing to buying shares? 

It has emerged that Burberry destroyed £28 million worth of unsold goods including perfume last year to preserve the exclusivity of its brand for its high paying customers. In an act that evokes pictures of Nero playing the violin while Rome was burning Burberry burned its unsold goods including fur. 

But yesterday as the clock ticks down to the start of this year’s London Fashion Week, the company made a U-turn saying it would immediately stop destroying unsalable products and would instead expand its efforts to reuse, repair, donate or recycle unsold goods. It also plans to stop using real fur on its items of clothing. Burberry’s chief executive Marco Gobbetti said the firm was “committed to applying the same creativity to all parts of Burberry as we do to our products”.

Shares dipped on the news to trade 2,096, down 134 on the day, but the size of the decline was in line with the slide in the broader market with the FTSE 100 declining 0.25% during the day. 

However, this is not making a serious dent in the share price - demand for the company’s luxury items including its signature trench coats has propelled the share price this year by almost 20%. 

Also, in the wake of the news HSBC increased its price forecast for the group’s share price this year although the consensus forecast for the next 12 months is still at about 6% below the current company share price.

Related tags: UK 100 Retail Sales UK GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.