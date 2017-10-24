Brent oil prices about to rip

The price of oil may have started the new week on the back foot, but that could change very quickly if I am reading the charts correctly.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2017 7:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of oil may have started the new week on the back foot, but that could change very quickly if I am reading the charts correctly. Technically, Brent remains in an uptrend and unless something changes fundamentally I think crude oil prices are about to rip. As well as price making higher highs and higher lows, all of the major moving averages are pointing higher, too. Don’t get me wrong, I am NOT a big fan of using moving averages, but they nonetheless tell us objectively the direction of the trend. One could argue that the failure of Brent oil to hold above the 2016 high of $58.35 at the end of September may be bearish. Though that may be the case, price action since then does not really conform to that theory. Take, for example, that long-legged inverted doji candle that was formed on the weekly chart when price failed to hold above last year’s high. If oil was going to go lower, (1) it should have moved significantly lower by now and (2) the low of that candle should have held as resistance. But as can be seen on the chart, there was very little follow-through and by the following week, Brent had already formed a bullish engulfing weekly candle. Last week’s price action confirmed the bullish reversal as Brent prices held above the prior week’s range. At the start of this week, oil has traded lower, but if and when we move back above Monday’s high of around $57.90 then we may see the week’s range expand to the upside. I think in the short-term, Brent oil will want to go above that weekly doji candle around $59.50 where many sellers’ buy stop orders may be resting. The cluster of orders there may act as a magnet and pull price towards it. My slightly longer-term objective is the Fibonacci extension convergence area around $62.15, where the 1.272% and 161.8% extension levels of the previous corrective price swings meet. But first thing is first, let’s see if Brent will be able to clear intermediate resistance in the range between $57.90 (Monday’s high) and $58.35 (2016 high). If and when price gets above this range, I think we may see a quick push to higher levels. Now, that’s all good in theory. In practice price action may not unfold the way I have envisaged. So, I do have some invalidation levels where I don’t want to see price go near, let alone break. Chief among them is $56.70, which marks last week’s low and the closing price of that doji candle on which I am basing most of this bullish analysis on. Any clean break below that level would render this bullish technical outlook invalid in the short-term. The slightly longer-term invalidation level is at $55.10, the most recent low. 

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.