Barclays must go further back to the future

Double-digit core returns at Barclays in the first half were a welcome sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 28, 2017 9:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Welcome to “the future”

Double-digit core returns at Barclays in the first half are a welcome sight and shutting the door on the non-core rundown to the extent that CEO Jes Staley could state “we’re done with restructuring” rubber stamps reassuring progress. Perhaps Staley edges a toe into the realms of hyperbole in going on to say that Barclays is now “the bank that we want to be in the future”. The £1.2bn loss in H1 is indeed now a thing of the past, as is the additional £1.1bn impairment from the BAGL sale. There’s no question either that the BAGL exit has progressed satisfactorily—even a touch faster than expected considering ongoing economic and political uncertainty in South Africa. On the other hand, Barclays’ flagging of an 18-month window for regulatory deconsolidation opens the door to further impairments, albeit a rise of ~26 basis points in the regulatory capital buffer that the group forecasts during that time and lack of Common Equity Tier 1 impact in H1 are an offsetting positive.

The search for significance

Whilst well below HSBC’s likely full-year ratio of slightly more than 14%, Barclays’, foreseen at c.13.4%, implies ample progress in the group’s ability to enhance attributable returns –eventually. Especially if we remember that Barclays’ ratio was at 11.4% around a year ago. Group return on tangible equity (RoTE) at 8.1% by the half year is, as Staley himself admits in his video, not where the group wants to be—preferably above 10%. All told, the impression is that the goal won’t be hit in the current calendar year, thereby pushing the date Barclays may signal a significant rise into 2019. Official guidance for payment of a “significant proportion” of earnings remains “over time”. Return on tangible shareholder equity stood still at 3.8% in the half. Or, it actually retreated 200 basis points to 1.8%, including BAGL impact. And half-year adjusted profit missed expectations.

Welcome progress overall, but movement back to satisfactory sustainable growth and returns was still glacial in H1, underperforming key UK, European and U.S. rivals.

Barclays’ shares fell almost 4% on Friday in reaction to its quarterly and half-year figures – including a fall off an earlier rise of as much as 2.5% to trade 1.3% lower on the day.

  • The decline nudged the stock back under the tightening range between a declining trend line and the rising line—the latter confirmed by persistent tags; in August and October 2016, and last month
  • It’s worth pointing out these markers because the price spent rather a long time levitating way above the rising trend between August 2016 and June this year, though it duly tested just a small distance beneath before bouncing
  • That brings us to the most intriguing aspect of the overall picture over about a year, though the gently rising wedge is also indicative, with a bearish bias, suggesting the year-long uplift may be in jeopardy
  • Combined with the main feature—a rounded top pattern—the probability of some sort of denouement rises.
  • Clearly buyers must pay close attention to how price behaves close to the rising trend line, at the time of a definitive break out, which is not quite yet
  • Support is not out of the question below the trend at this year’s low in June, 194.4p, not too far from a virtual gap/resistance-turned-support back in November
  • Below that, obviously things would be more painful for buyers. Clear consolidation in August-November would be their best hope
  • A ‘false alarm’ can be declared if the rising trend holds, with a first upside target of this summer’s highs around 213p


Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

Related tags: Barclays Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.