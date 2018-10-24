Barclays and Deutsche top and tail bank sentiment

Barclays’ and Deutsche Bank’s post-earnings share divergence could last.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2018 10:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Barclays’ and Deutsche Bank’s post-earnings share divergence could last.

Barclays up, Deutsche down

The British bank’s stock has traded about 3% higher for a large chunk of Wednesday’s session. Shares in Germany’s largest lender by assets have mostly been down by around the same amount. This divergence comes in a year of negative price returns for both, though the German bank’s 41% tumble over 2018 by Tuesday’s close is around double Barclays’ 18% fall. $1.7 trillion-asset Deutsche has solidified chances of an 8th annual share price fall out of 12 and its UK rival could still be on course to match that tally. Even so, their shares point to more optimism on Barclays.

Beyond ‘one-offs’

Barclays’s third quarter came with the usual layer of ‘one-offs’, including legal costs and misconduct fines, though those have been receding this year. That allowed all important return on tangible equity to jump 9.4% in the quarter to the end of September from just 5.1% in the same period a year earlier. (And 10.2% if one-off charges are excluded). Underlying profits before tax of £1.6bn were comfortably above the £1.33bn large investors pencilled in.  Investors also rewarded the bank for getting on the right side of financial market volatility. Trading income rose 19% in the quarter, though costs for those higher profits rose too. Still, Q3 marks the second consecutive quarter in which Barclays’ markets businesses has outshone trading operations at dominant U.S. banks, including JPMorgan. Falling legal and conduct costs and returns on equity tracking near the 10% level needed for sustainable profits appear to set Barclays on a more promising path than Deutsche.

Deutsche confidence isn’t contagious

True, the key takeaway from Deutsche’s report was that management confidence has improved enough for the group to forecast its first annual profit in three. Problem is, investors expected that profitability to commence in Q3. Instead, restructuring costs, the consequences of failing a U.S. stress test, and the seemingly interminable process of right-sizing assets pulled net profits 65% lower to €229m and revenues down 9% to €6.175bn. Throw in Deutsche’s still-considerable and unprofitable fixed-income trading—a business most large banks stumbled on over the quarter—and quarterly return on tangible equity deteriorated to 1.6% from 4.5% in Q3 2017. Consensus flags just 1.4% statutory returns ‘attributable’ to shareholders this financial year for Deutsche compared to a European average of about 10%, and 5% for Barclays. With trade conflicts set to accelerate a darkening global economy in months ahead, it’s unlikely any giant bank’s shares will be spared entirely. Still, the first key lenders to report in the southern hemisphere offer a fairly easy choice for investors.


Related tags: Barclays

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.