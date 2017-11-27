Bank Watch Stress Tests spotlight on Barclays

Testing times are back for execs at the UK’s biggest banks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2017 2:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Testing times are back for execs at the UK’s biggest banks: annual results of the Bank of England’s stress tests will be released on Tuesday. The Bank orders lenders to conduct ‘what if’ exercises of varying severity each year.

Whilst an explanation of the test scenarios runs to 26 pages in this explainer on the BoE’s website, their aim is simple: to root out overlooked areas of financial weakness that could make them a risk to themselves, their depositors and society as a whole in the event of an economic, financial or corporate shock.

The tests are of course an important safeguard for the financial system as a whole, and they are certainly taken seriously by bank investors.  RBS failed last year’s stress test. Its stock fell about 5% on the news. The bank then had to raise capital by cutting costs and selling £2bn in assets.

Test anxiety may be a little higher this year. 2017 is the first year that the BoE ran an “additional exploratory scenario”, designed to test how the banking system would cope if recent headwinds to bank profitability were to persist or intensify. Even more unsettling for banks, this set of tests does not focus on capital adequacy. Rather “Its purpose is to explore the impact of banks’ actions on both the real economy and the future resilience of the system to shocks.”

Either way, the chances that a major bank will fail this year’s tests look remote given that their closely watched key capital buffers—Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1)—have strengthened since last year’s tests, or at least, in the case of Barclays, have been steady. The average CET1 of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS in the current financial year is 13.30% right now, 112 basis points better than in November 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Still, even assuming it passes the tests Barclays may find itself marked out for particular commentary from the BoE since its capital buffer is now the lowest among the Big 4 lenders, according to the chart below. (Note the data includes estimates for the most recent values). Such negative attention and the likely hit to Barclays’ shares would be fitting end to a rough year for the bank. It is already the worst-performing big UK bank share due to deteriorating earnings quality and investor disquiet over strategic direction.

The test results will be published at 0700 GMT on Tuesday, followed by a press conference with BoE Governor Mark Carney.

Figure 1: Tier 1 capital ratio time series for LLoyds Banking Group, Barclays, HSBC and RBS (two years)

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index


Related tags: Barclays Lloyds

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.