Bank Watch Barclays outperformance past sell by date

Barclays’ shares may be running ahead of reality.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 5, 2018 2:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bank Watch: Barclays outperformance past sell-by date

Barclays’ shares may be running ahead of reality. Since mid-November, stock in the UK’s No. 2 bank by assets is up 16%. That compares with London’s main bank index which has given up a rise half the size of Barclays’ to trade flat by Monday. Barclays even neared an incongruous match with its much larger U.S. rival JPMorgan, which has added 17% since 13th November. How are Barclays’ shares keeping pace with JPMorgan’s?

No nasty surprises

The answer is partly internal and partly external. Chiefly, despite reporting a £2bn full-year loss in February amid slipping revenues most causes—like losses from selling African assets—were already known to investors. Furthermore, the one-off charge linked to U.S. tax reform, responsible for another large dent, wasn’t a performance issue and followed similar costly adjustments at rivals. Investors weren’t necessarily that impressed by CEO Jes Staley’s confidence “in the capacity of this business to generate excess capital”. However the resumption of the group’s full dividend after a year-and-a half pause went a long way. Some investor relief was apparent in anticipation, whilst on-target costs pointed to improved visibility in 2018.

Attractive optics

At the same time, parlous as Barclays’ 21% tumble in quarterly trading revenue was, it still outperformed many large rivals. Growth at global lenders was after all mediocre last year as a cost reduction and efficiency boosting recovery phase drew to a close. Indeed at 2.8%, Barclays’s net interest margin is forecast to beat UK peers over the next 12 months, according to Thomson Reuters data. With the price of its shares relative to book value some 30 basis points below average, in line with a tardier recovery, a less demanding Barclays valuation has attractive optics too.

Powerful recovery while it lasts

None of this means Barclays is likely to pace the field in 2018. Whilst its UK consumer franchise is the most profitable around, international businesses will keep dragging on group returns. Hitting a 9% return on tangible equity target by 2019 would require revenue to grow by an implausible 10%. That’s before factoring in costs from Barclays’ numerous outstanding conduct matters. Still, recovery and price momentum are powerful forces with real growth in the sector still uncertain.

Thoughts on Barclays share price chart

After an arduous trek up from November lows, BARC last week arrived at the same overhead barrier that ended prior attempts last May and July. Resistance at 214p held though. A reversal at the end of February found support at the 21-day exponential moving average, but a flattening 200-day average and little clear absolute price support nearby point to another sustained failure for the time being. Buying could lose further traction if

-         Implied support from 38.2% of the rise from Brexit vote lows to cycle highs collapses

-         A nascent rising trend line that commenced in November gives way, opening up risks of a test of probably weak short-term support around 188p.

At this point, a break above 214p is the only way Barclays’ recovery would become credible on a technical basis.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.