Bank of America wins Q3 pair off vs Wells

Wells Fargo saw a much older conduct issue come back to bite leaving it with the most disappointing Q3 results among rivals so far.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2017 2:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BofA gazumps Wells in mortgages

Wells Fargo, still wrestling with fallout from a fake accounts scandal saw a much older conduct issue come back to bite in the third quarter leaving it with the most disappointing results among rivals so far. Shares in the world’s second largest bank by market value were also dragged by the fourth consecutive quarterly slump in its dominant mortgage business. Wells’ earnings contrasted markedly with close rival in residential property, Bank of America, where profits rose 15%. BofA posted an increasingly successful cost-control campaign, and a loan book that increased 6% hand in hand with toughening margins. How the pair fared corroborates our view that theoretically improving U.S. banking conditions won’t lift all boats immediately, particularly as the third quarter is turning more variable than investors anticipated.

Priced to sell

Wells’ shares look to be amongst the most at risk of a ‘flight to quality’ among the ‘Big 6’, signalled by a 4% stock dip on Friday. Wells investors were reacting to the size of previously reported $1bn legal charge which WFC said stemmed from before the financial crisis and a 37% collapse in mortgage revenue which pushed reported earnings below Wall St’s already pessimistic view. The group remains the least cash-generative among giant North American lenders; its trend of operating cash flow is the better part of 50% worse than five years ago. At the same time, Wells is not priced for the kind of reversal it has just reported. At 1.48 times total equity, its tangible book value projected for next year pokes above the pack, including JPMorgan, even as ratings ease across the sector. Wells Fargo is expensive.

Wells earnings quality slips

Generally speaking, where BofA was firm in the quarter, its East Coast rival produced an unsatisfactory showing. Its quarter demonstrates that it is fast catching up to hit 10% return on equity—the rule of thumb rate which investors generally expect to divide profitable and unprofitable integrated banks. By contrast, Wells’ 9.06% outcome in Q3 is sharply lower than a trailing 12-month rate of 11.5%, indicating material deterioration in the quarter. Elsewhere, BofA’s consumer lending was up 8% against the 2.6% drop in community banking at WFC. BofA’s lower than forecast bad debt provisions also outperformed the group whilst at Wells, loan loss provisions were sharply up on the quarter and barely flat on the year. We see more risk that WFC’s bad debt provisions will blow out as U.S. credit quality softens than at any of its peers.

Pair-off

With shares of the largest U.S. lenders looking set to diverge further we expect yield hungry investors to seek out optimal pairs. A model of the most obvious two after Friday’s spate of results—long Bank of America and short Wells Fargo—has positive three-month cash flows of $2,775 on notional 100-share positions in each. However it is a BAC/JPM spread that we expect to prove most tempting to hedging investors. The pair is also in the black over the same time frame and conditions above. But in this case the spread is reverting back into its three-month standard deviation soon after a bullish crossover of its moving average convergence divergence.

Figure 1 - daily chart: Bank of America/JPMorgan Spread (3 months)


Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.