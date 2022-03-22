ASX200 afternoon wrap 22nd of March 2022

A solid performance for the ASX200 today as it added 63 points (0.86%) to close at 7341 after reaching its highest level in nine weeks earlier in the session.

March 22, 2022 6:52 AM
Australian flag

Surging commodity prices and higher yields saw the cyclical Materials, Energy and Financial sectors return to vogue as the local bourse secured its first close above the 200 day moving average at 7333 since mid-January.

Living up to its reputation as the Big Australian, BHP Group (BHP) added almost 40 points alone to the value of the index today, as its share price lifted by 5.1% to $48.82. Fellow mining heavyweight Rio Tinto (Rio) climbed by 3% to $113.74, Fortescue Metal Group added 1.23% to $18.94. At the same time, Mineral Resources (MIN) added 4.85% to $49.09.

Reports the EU is considering joining the U.S in a Russian oil embargo propelled the price of crude oil back above $112.00/ bbl and reignited energy market jitters.

Beach Energy (BPT) added 3.17% to $1.63. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added another 1.61% to $32.16, while Santos (STO) added 2.23% to $7.79. Coal miner, New Hope Coal (NHC) added 8.53% to $3.18.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is becoming increasingly hawkish, and last night he opened the door to a 50bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting.

If there is one thing, the Australian Financial Sector like it is higher yields as it allows the big banks to increase profitability via higher Net Interest Margins.

Macquarie (MCQ) added 1.32% to $197.58, one good session away from trading again on a $200 handle. National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1.07% to $31.23, ANZ added 0.33% to $27.67, Westpac (WBC) added 0.30% to $23.62, and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) lifted by 0.35% to $106.07.

The sensitivity of technology stocks to higher interest rates was apparent today as the air came out of the local IT sector, following its almost 20% rally from February lows.

Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) dropped by 5% to $175.00, Zip Co (Z1P) fell by 4% to $1.52, Appen fell by 3.12% to $6.83, and Xero (XRO) fell 2.63% to $98.82.

Despite the bullion price continuing to mark time around the $1935 level, local gold stocks have outperformed today, perhaps pre-empting strength in the gold price tonight. Northern Star Resources (NST) added 1.92% to $10.60, Evolution Mining (EVN) added 0.91% to $4.45, and Newcrest Mining (NCM) added 2.81% to $25.98.

It's gone from bad to worse for Magellan's (MFG) shareholders today following the exit of Hamish Douglas from the board. Its shares closed another 3.78% lower at $14.49, eyeing last week's low at $13.22.

The AUDUSD is trading modestly lower at .7394, struggling to make headway above .7400c following a sharp drop in the ANZ consumer confidence index. And as RBA continues to remain patient.  

ASX200 Daily Chart 22nd of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.