ASX200 Afternoon Report July 12th 2022

The ASX200 has given back a chunk of its early gains to be trading 11 points higher at 6613 at 2.45 pm Sydney time.

July 12, 2022 5:59 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 has given back a chunk of its early gains to be trading 11 points higher at 6613 at 2.45 pm Sydney time.

The ASX200’s retreat from its intraday high at 6650 came as U.S equity futures eased ahead of the release of key inflation and Q2 earnings data and as Australian consumer and business confidence slumped in July.

The Westpac/Melbourne Institute consumer confidence index fell another 3% to 83.8 for its eighth consecutive decline, taking it to its lowest level since the GFC. Business confidence declined to 1 from 6 and has now slipped below its long-run average of 5.

The decline in consumer and business confidence reflects fears of a global recession, high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and cost of living pressures. 

The Healthcare sector has been the day’s best performer. Resmed DRC (RMD) added 2% to $32.30, CSL added 2% to $293.65, Cochlear (COH) added 1.2% to $204.81, and Fisher and Paykel (FPH) added 0.86% to $18.87.

The defensive Consumer Staples sector has gained, led by Woolworths (WOW), which added 2.36% to $37.28, Coles Group (COL) added 2% to $18.67, Blackmores (BKL) added 0.1% to $76.26 while Graincorp (GNC) added 0.1% to $8.40. Going the other way, Bega Cheese (BGA) fell 2.5% to $3.56, Bubs Australia fell 4.1% to $0.53c, and Metcash (MTS) fell 2.3% to $4.22.

The big banks have recorded gains despite the nosedive in consumer and business confidence, which will weigh on the economy and house prices. NAB added 1.48% to $28.18, CBA added 1.07% to $93.54, WBC added 0.60% to $20.06, and ANZ added 0.04% to $22.60.

Coal miners have gained as European buyers look for an alternative to Russian gas. New Hope Coal (NHC) added 4.77% to $3.95, Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 4.14% to $5.28, Yancoal (YAL) added 2.75% to $5.22, Coronado Coal (CRN) added 2.64% to $1.56.

Concerns over fresh covid lockdowns in China have weighed on the price of metal futures in China. In response, Oz Minerals (OZL) fell 3.3% to $16.33, Mineral Resources (MIN) fell 2.33% to $44.93, South32 (S32) fell 1% to $3.60, and BHP fell 1% to $36.63.

A crazy day in the local tech space as the share price of Sezzle (SZL) fell 37.35% to $0.26c after a planned merger with ZIP was terminated. ZIP added 3.50% to $0.52c paring an initial 10% gain. Elsewhere Life360 (360) fell 10.7% to $3.58, Tyro payments fell 6.7% to $0.66c and Novonix fell 6% to $2.05.

Turning to the charts, the ASX200 needs to see a sustained break above the 6750/6950 resistance zone to negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June. Until then, downside risks remain.

The AUDUSD is hovering just above its two-year low at .6720 as metal prices slump on concerns over fresh covid lockdowns in China, soft sentiment data and global recession fears.

ASX200 Daily chart 12th of july

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 12th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.