﻿

Amazon Q4 earnings preview can blowout sales lift the share price

Amazon Q4 earnings are expected to reveal stellar sales. However the share price has been range bound over recent months. Could Tuesday's results be the catalyst to take the share price out of this range?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 1, 2021 12:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When 
Tuesday 2nd February after the closing bell 
Expectations 
Expectations are for EPS $7.00 on revenue of $112 - $121 billion.
What to watch 
Amazon is expected to report some stellar Q4 numbers after blockbuster sales over the holiday period – a strong end to an impressive year for revenue. However, covid related costs have also surged across this year with another $4billion expected in Q4 to deal with the challenges facing its retail operations. Amazon has taken on over 400,000 more staff in 2020. Higher costs could impact on profits. Amazon web services will have also further benefited from the pandemic tailwind and has been a key contributor to revenue growth, now accounting for 12.1% of total revenue after the division saw revenue growth of 29% the previous two quarter. Although, growth here could start to slow given rising competition, potentially unnerving investors. 
Amazon technical analysis 
The share price rallied hard from mid-March lows. However, the rally ran out of steam and has been trading range bound with a neutral bias, capped on the upside by $3350 and $3060 on the lower side. Q4 earnings could be the catalyst to break the share price out of its current range with bulls looking to target the all time high of $3552 and the bears eyeing a break below $3060 towards $2875.







 



Related tags: Abe

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Today 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
Today 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches higher ahead of Powell
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation the only barrier between the RBNZ and rate cuts
Today 06:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
        Chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 19, 2023 09:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.