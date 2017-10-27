Amazon Alphabet Microsoft recharge Tech rally

Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet lead a tech earnings surge

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2017 3:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Recharge

Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet have stolen the spotlight at the end of the week with earnings that knocked the ball out of the court. This likely paves the way for more of the kind of ‘big tech’ stock gains that have driving U.S. indices higher for the last two years. In fact, apart from energy sector profits, which continue to recover from losses in year-ago quarters, tech sector third-quarter earnings have outshone all others so far. On Friday, the tally of S&P 500 Technology sector income growth in Q3 was 18.4%, according to Thomson Reuters, with about 70% of the industry having reported. 91% of tech earnings beat forecasts, compared to the 74% level for the S&P 500 as a whole.

Waiting for YouTube

As for giants that have capped off this week’s technology releases, helping fuel a rise across global markets, investors signalled their satisfaction with strong after-hours share price rises on Thursday, and this carried through to Friday. Alphabet’s contribution was $27.8bn revenue that narrowly beat expectations, whilst $9.57/share profit topped forecasts by some 15%. Most importantly, investors eyed a 21.4% rise in ad revenue and a continued surge in YouTube. At an estimated 7% of Alphabet’s ad revenue so far in 2o17, YouTube, still barely ‘broken out’ in Google earnings, is being viewed as the group’s not-secret weapon going forward.

Amazon spends big for big spenders

Amazon’s quarter was no less impressive in its own idiosyncratic way. Profits are of course still not a priority at the retail-to cloud-to streaming behemoth, but feel the growth. A 34% revenue rise in Q3 was a tad above Amazon’s long-term run rate and Amazon Web Services, the group’s profit centre, is still going strong. True, margins are beginning to creak as Alphabet and Microsoft competition bites. Additionally, massive expenditure plans—like those that will see more than $7bn spent fulfilling orders to more customers next year as logistics costs rise—have no apparent end in sight. But investors are likely to keep brushing aside valuation concerns as the free cash flow generation destined to pay for most of that growth was $8bn over the last 12 months.

Microsoft’s Azure assures

Microsoft also boomed in cloud In Q3. There were solid rises in both earnings ($6.6bn) and revenues ($24bn) and growth rates now look durable after the group’s successful transition to subscription models across most of businesses. The cloud unit, Azure, grew 90% over the year to Q3, partly as large corporations sought to ensure alternative systems in case of AWS outages. The stability of Microsoft’s businesses as well as the remaining potential for growth cements its place in the fast lane of Big Tech.

The Big Picture

A big picture view of NASDAQ’s daily chart shows that the uptrend remains supported. Clear of current levels which connect highs back to the last day of 2015, momentum should increase. Only if retracements become disorderly—say with a fast down leg to the most recent and obvious kickback support on 21st September—would sentiment potentially change significantly. The market’s reaction to quarterly reports from the remaining tech giants, Facebook and Apple, on 1st and 2nd November respectively, will go a long way to deciding what happens next.

Figure 1 - NASDAQ 100 price chart (daily intervals)

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

Related tags: Shares market Abe Apple Google

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.