Airbnb Q4 earnings preview Can the momentum continue

Airbnb faces its biggest hurdle yet: The first earnings report as a publicly-traded company.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 22, 2021 1:02 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Airbnb Q4 earnings preview: Can the momentum continue?

Embodying the market’s rapid-growth-at-any-cost zeitgeist, lodging website AirBNB (ABNB) has seen its stock roughly triple to $200 from December’s $68 IPO price. While the stock technically opened for trading closer to $145, ABNB has been a standout performer over the last couple months regardless of how you look at it. Now, the firm faces its biggest hurdle yet: The first earnings report as a publicly-traded company.

When

Thursday 25 February after the closing bell

Expectations

-$8.41 in earnings per share on $739M in revenues

What to watch from Airbnb earnings

Though ABNB saw its gross booking value (GBV) decline by nearly -40% in the first three quarters of 2020, traders continue to show optimism over the company’s long-term growth potential in a post-pandemic world.

That said, the company has already warned that the virus will weigh on its Q4 results, stating in December that "[d]uring the fourth quarter of 2020, another wave of COVID-19 infections emerged. As a result, countries imposed strict lockdowns, in particular in Europe. Similar to the impact of the initial COVID-19 wave in March 2020, we are seeing a decrease in bookings in the most affected regions. As a result, we expect significantly greater year-over-year decline in Nights and Experiences Booked and GBV in the fourth quarter of 2020 than in the third quarter of 2020 and greater year-over-year increases in cancellations and alterations in the fourth quarter of 2020 than in the third quarter of 2020."

Despite this warning, some analysts have argued that Airbnb may be better positioned to navigate the pandemic than many traditional hotel and lodging chains. After all, if you’re going to travel during a pandemic, it may be more appealing to stay in an entirely private home rather than a (relatively) crowded hotel with many of its amenities shut down anyway. While this narrative is compelling, it’s worth noting that ABNB is already sporting a market capitalization of $120B, substantially more than rivals Marriot International (MAR, $47B), Hilton Worldwide (HLT, $34B), and Hyatt Hotels (H, $9B) combined. In other words, traders will need to see a clear vision for the Airbnb to keep growing its market share of the global travel industry to maintain their confidence in the stock.

Airbnb technical analysis

Technical analysis on a two-month old stock is always going to be less reliable, but it is encouraging to see that ABNB has been in a clear uptrend since going public in December. For the past month, the stock has been finding support at the bottom its rising channel and the 100-hour EMA. With prices currently testing that area as we go to press, there’s potential for a rally toward the center line of the channel in the mid-$200s if Thursday’s release beats expectations. On the other hand, a disappointing earnings report could break the channel and see ABNB drop toward the mid-$100s as investors call the company’s long-term growth prospects into question:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
    downtrend chart
    Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 5, 2024 02:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Weekly equities forecast: Nike, Carnival & Tesco
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 29, 2024 11:07 PM
        stocks_02
        Weekly Equities Forecast: Costco, Micron Technologies & AutoZone
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.