290620 US Pre OPen

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after Friday sharp decline.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2020 9:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures rebounding, watch AAPL, GILD, BA

The S&P 500 Futures  are rebounding after Friday sharp decline as indices were dragged down by financial stocks which were market leaders in the prior session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 730 points (-2.84%) to 25015, the S&P 500 sank 74 points (-2.42%) to 3009, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 252 points (-2.50%) to 9849.

Due later today are U.S. reports of the National Association of Realtors on pending home sales for May and The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Manufacturing Activity Index for June. 

European indices are slightly up. On the statistical front, in the euro zone, June economic confidence index rose to 75.7 from 67.5 the previous month. It was expected to reach 80. In addition, the consumer confidence index was confirmed at -14.7 in June in a second reading compared to -18.8 in May. In the U.K., 9,300 home loans were granted in May against 25,000 expected and 15,900 (revised from 15,800) in April.

Asian indices ended lower. The Japanese Nikkei recorded the biggest decline with a 2.30% drop as official data showed that Japan's retail sales only rose 2.1% on month in May while +3.0% was expected. Over the weekend, government data showed that China's industrial profits grew 6.0% on year in May (-4.3% in April).

WTI Crude Oil futures are trading slightly higher despite a bearish opening and after a 0.6% decline last Friday, as sentiment was dragged down by the resurgence of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the total number of U.S. rigs slipped to 265 as of June 26 from 266 a week ago, and oil rigs in Canada fell to 13 from 17, according to Baker Hughes. The net long position of WTI crude oil increased 3.0% on week to 365,022 contracts as of June 23, reported the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

Gold remains firm, close to a 8-year high while the US dollar consolidates as COVID-19 cases spike. 

Gold rose 1.14 dollar (+0.06%) to 1772.44 dollars.

The EUR/USD rose 59pips to 1.1278.

US Equity Snapshot


Apple's (AAPL), app store rules that require app makers to use its payment system are being scrutinized by the U.S. Justice Department, reported Bloomberg. 

Gilead Sciences (GILD), the biopharma, has set a price for remdesivir "for governments of developed countries of 390 dollars per vial. Based on current treatment patterns, the vast majority of patients are expected to receive a 5-day treatment course using 6 vials of remdesivir, which equates to 2,340 dollars per patient."

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is gaining ground before hours as recertification flights for 737 MAX are beginning today. 

Southwest Airlines (LUV) was upgraded to "buy" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.

Beyond Meat (BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, was downgraded to "underweight" from "overweight" at Barclays. 

Coty (COTY), the global beauty company, agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's brand KKW for 200 million dollars, according to the Financial Times.


Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.