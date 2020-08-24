US Futures rising - Watch TSLA, BX, SPOT, PINS, DE, EL

, as both the S&P and the Nasdaq marked record closes. Market sentiment was supported by upbeat economic data.Later today, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post July National Activity Index (3.7 expected).European indices are bullish even if European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday, about Brexit: "".Asian indices all closed in the green. Official data showed that(-15.0% expected).Also,again today.. The total number of rigs in the U.S. rose to 254 as of August 21 from 244 a week ago, and rigs in Canada increased to 56 from 54, according to Baker Hughes.onGold rose 9.05 dollars (+0.47%) to 1949.52 dollars while the dollar index fell 0.32pt to 92.927 dollars.(TSLA)'s, the electric-vehicle maker, price target was raised to 3,500 dollars from 2,500 dollars at Wedbush.

(BX), the investment firm, agreed to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's Japan consumer health care business unit for 2.3 billion dollars.(SPOT), the music streaming specialist, unveiled an Esports partnership with Riot Games.(PINS), the social network, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citi.(DE), a manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at BofA Securities.(EL), the cosmetics company, was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets.