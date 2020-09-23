U.S Futures gain ground - Watch NKE, TSLA, TWTR, GIS, KKR

when the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points (+0.52%) to 27288, the S&P 500 climbed 34 points (+1.05%) to 3315, and the Nasdaq 100 jumped 206 points (+1.88%) to 11186.Later today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency will post itsfor July (+0.5% on month expected) and Research firm Markit will publish preliminary readings of September U.S.(53.5 expected) and(54.6 expected).. Yet, the PMI services index unexpectedly declined to 47.6 in the initial estimate for September, compared with 50.5 the previous month and 50.6 expected.. The composite PMI index stood at 50.1 in first reading, compared to 51.9 in August. Economists anticipated stability. In the U.K., all PMIs declined. The manufacturing PMI index came out at 54.3, compared with 55.2 in August and 54.0 expected, Services declined to 55.1 from 58.8 and 55.9 expected. The composite PMI index stood declined from 59.1 to 55.7 and 56.1 expected by economists.except the Australian ASX 200 which jumped 2.42%. Japan Nikkei closed its first trading session of the week with a slight 0.06% decline.WTI Crude Oil futures are drawing a consolidation.and sees crude prices, until fuel demand recovers to more normal levels in the next few months. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 691,000 barrels in the week ending September 18 (-2.26 million barrels expected). Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.9.73 dollars (-0.51%) to 1890.48 dollars as theat 93.988, on coronavirus worries.(NKE), the sportswear company, soared after hours after reporting first quarter EPS of 0.95 dollar, significantly beating estimates, up from 0.86 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 10.6 billion dollars, above the consensus, slightly down from 10.7 billion dollars last year. Digital sales jumped 82%.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Tesla (TSLA), an electric vehicle and clean energy company, is expected to lose ground as the company's "Battery Day" presentation disappointed investors.

(TWTR), the social network, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Pivotal Research.(GIS), a packaged food company, is expected to jump at the open after posting better than expected quarterly earnings and boosting quarterly dividend.(KKR), an investment firm, is in advanced talks to buy contact lens retailer 1-800 Contacts for more than 3 billion dollars, according to Bloomberg.(KBH), the homebuilder, gained ground in extended trading after posting quarterly earnings that beat estimates.(HPQ), a provider of computers, printers and printer supplies, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at UBS.(LULU), a designer of athletic accessories and apparel, said it is restarting its stock buyback program.