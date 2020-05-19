﻿

190520 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures are nearly unchanged after they soared yesterday as Drug-maker Moderna reported positive results for a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2020 8:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures flat, watch WMT, HD, DIS, KSS, BIDU, WST, CCL

The S&P 500 Futures are nearly unchanged after they soared yesterday as Drug-maker Moderna reported positive results for a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Later today, U.S. official data on Housing Starts for April (a decline to an annualized rate of 927,000 units expected) will be released.

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to March at 3.9% (vs 4.3% expected). ZEW survey results of May have been released for Germany (current situation at -93.5 vs -87.6; Investors’ confidence at 51.0 vs 28.2 in April).

Asian indices all closed on strong gains.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for May 15.

Gold consolidated to 1732.38, as Moderna's data slightly lifted investors' risk appetite.

On the forex front, the EUR/USD rose 45pips to 1.0958 after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro recovery fund. 

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback, buoyed by surging oil prices and U.S. stocks. AUD/USD rose 26pips to 0.655 while the USD/CAD fell 23pips to 1.3914.


US Equity Snapshot



Wal-Mart (WMT), the retailer, unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS up to 1.18 dollar, beating estimates, from 1.13 dollar a year earlier. US comparable sales grew 10.0%, above forecasts. The company withdraws full year financial guidance.

Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, is expected to lose ground after posting first quarter EPS down to 2.08 dollars a share, less than estimated, from 2.27 dollars a share a year earlier. Sales rose 7.1% to 28.26 billion dollars, beating forecasts. Same-store sales were up 6.4%, above consensus. The company suspends full year views.

Walt Disney (DIS): Kevin Mayer, company's Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer division, will become the new CEO of social media platform TikTok.

Kohl's (KSS), the department store chain, announced first quarter loss per share of 3.50 dollars a share, worse than expected, vs a 0.38 dollar EPS a year earlier. Net sales fell 43.5% to 2.43 billion dollars, but beat estimates. The company is suspending its quarterly dividend and share repurchase program.

Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese technology company, surged after hours reporting better than expected first quarter sales down 7% to 3.18 billion dollars.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), an injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems manufacturer, will replace Helmerich & Payne (HP) in the S&P 500 Index effective prior to the open of trading on May 22.

Carnival's (CCL), a cruise operator, credit rating was downgraded to "Ba1", a junk rating, from "Baa3" at Moody's, outlook "Negative". The rating agency said: "The downgrades reflect the risks Carnival faces as its operations continue to be suspended and Moody's expectation of a slow recovery resulting in financial metrics that are not indicative of an investment grade rating for the foreseeable future.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Equities

Latest market news

View more
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
Yesterday 11:22 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Index ends +10% in Q1 after a strong Q4 – what now?
March 30, 2024 06:00 PM
AUD/USD forecast: US economic exceptionalism required to cement bearish break
March 30, 2024 04:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_03
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:22 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 21, 2024 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.