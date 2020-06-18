US Futures slightly down, watch CVX, CCL, AXP

The S&P 500 Futures are facing a consolidation after they closed mixed yesterday,. Authorities of Chinese capital city Beijing order the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas reached new highs.Later today, initialfor the week ended June 13 are expected at 1.29 million. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will post itsfor June (-22.9 expected). The Conference Board will release itsfor May (+2.4% on month expected).European indices are mixed.Asian indices closed in the red except the Chinese CSI. This morning, official data showed thatafter the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude-oil stockpiles added 1.2 million barrels last week to another record level.but remains firm above 1700 dollars while theon fears of a new COVID-19 wave.Gold fell 4.99 dollars (-0.29%) to 1721.96 dollars.EUR/USD fell 3pips to 1.1241 while GBP/USD declined 46pips to 1.2509. GBP lost some ground following the BOE announcement.





Chevron (CVX), the energy company, decided to start the process of selling its stake in the North West Shelf project in Australia, a liquefied natural gas venture.



Carnival (CCL), the cruise company, is losing ground before hours after reporting second quarter adjusted LPS of 3.30 dollars, worse than expected, vs an EPS of 0.66 dollar a year earlier. Sales plunged 86% to 700 million dollars, missing estimates.



American Express (AXP), a globally integrated payments company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at DZ Bank.

