U.S Futures mixed - Watch BA, F, STLX

. The persistently high claims for U.S. jobless benefits caused some concerns.Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release(160 billion dollars deficit expected). The Conference Board will post itsfor August (+1.3% on month expected). The University of Michigan will publish itsIndex for September (75.0 expected).. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August PPI at +0.0% on month, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported Augustat +0.8% (vs +0.7% on month expected). The July Eurozone Trade balance was released at 16.6 billion euros surplus, vs 20.7 billion euros surplus in June.Asian indices closed in the green except the Australian ASX.after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies stressed commitment to their agreed output cut. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.5.3$ to 1955.82, as dollar remains under pressure.as high jobless levels is worrying investors.(BA): The National Transportation Safety Board said proposed safety upgrades for Boeing's 737 MAX are "positive progress".Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView(F), the automaker, will invest $700 million to expand its plant in Michigan. With this expansion, the group will begin production of its electric pickup, the F-150, by mid-2022.(STLD) shares jump in premarket trading after the iron producer raised its third quarter forecast. The Co expects its adjusted EPS in a range of 0.46 to 0.50 dollar compared to a previous estimate of 0.30 to 0.54 dollar.