17 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are sliding after they maintained their upward momentum yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2020 7:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures sliding - Watch TSLA, WMT, HD, TMUS, BRK/B, COST

The S&P 500 Futures are sliding after they maintained their upward momentum yesterday. Investors' risk appetite was enlarged by Moderna's announcement of positive trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report October retail sales (+0.5% on month expected) and September business inventories (+0.6% on month expected). The Federal Reserve will release October industrial production (+1.0% on month expected). The National Association of Home Builders will post Housing Market Index for November (85 expected).

European indices are searching for a trend. German Foreign Minister has declared he was "certain we will find a solution to EU Recovery Fund" after Poland and Hungary blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund yesterday.

Asian indices closed slightly on the upside except the Chinese CSI which ended in the red.

WTI Crude Oil remains bullish. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that the U.S. shale oil output would fall by 140K b/d to 7.51M b/d in December. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for November 13.


US indices closed up on Monday, lifted by Energy (+6.5%), Automobiles & Components (+3.01%) and Banks (+2.95%) sectors.

Approximately 87% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 86% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index declined 0.57pt (-2.47%) to 22.53, while Gold rose $0.53 (+0.03%) to $1889.73, and WTI Crude Oil jumped $1.27 (+3.16%) to $41.4 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Empire Manufacturing unexpectedly dropped to 6.3 on month in November (13.5 expected), from 10.5 in October.

The U.S dollar dips on concerns regarding new coronavirus restrictions in some U.S states and worries about White House transition.

The dollar index fell 0.29pt to 92.352.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, is expected to surge as the company will join the S&P 500 Index before the open of trading December 21, announced S&P Dow Jones Indices.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Walmart (WMT), the retailer, climbs in extended trading as third quarter adjusted EPS and sales topped estimates.

Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, is losing ground premarket after announcing a 1 billion dollars compensation investment for its frontline workers. Separately, the company posted third quarter comparable sales up 24.1%, beating estimates. EPS was up to 3.18 dollars vs 2.53 dollars a year earlier. 

T-Mobile US (TMUS), a wireless network operator, gained ground post market as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), a holding company with a vast range of subsidiaries, disclosed a stake in the company. 

Costco Wholesale (COST), an operator of a chain of warehouse stores, popped after hours after announcing a special cash dividend of 10 dollars per share.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.