The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they ended in the red on Friday

October 5, 2020 8:37 AM
U.S Futures rising - Watch BMY, MYOK, REGN, IBM, T

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they ended in the red on Friday. On Sunday, Trump's medical team revealed that he could be discharged from hospital on Monday the soonest.

Later today, the Institute for Supply Management will post September Services PMI (56.2 expected). Research firm Markit will unveil the final readings of September Services PMI is expected at 54.6.

European indices are on the upside. Research firm Markit has published final readings of September Services PMI for the eurozone at 48.0 (vs 47.6 expected), for Germany at 50.6 (vs 49.1 expected), for France at 47.5 (vs 47.5 expected) and for the U.K. at 56.1 (vs 55.1 expected). The eurozone's August retail sales rose +4.4% on month (vs +2.5% expected).

Asian indices ended in the green except the Chinese CSI which remains closed for holidays until Thursday. Australia's NAB Business Confidence Index improved to -4 in September from -8 in August.

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. Saudi Arabia's oil production totaled 8.974 million b/d in September, compared with 8.988 million b/d in August, reported Bloomberg citing an industry official.

Gold and the U.S dollar are steady as investors eyes Trump's health news.

Gold fell 0.98 dollar (-0.05%) to 1898.86 dollars.

The dollar index declined 0.23pt to 93.613.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), the biopharma company, and MyoKardia (MYOK) "announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire MyoKardia for 13.1 billion dollars, or 225 dollars per share in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2020."


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), the pharma, is soaring before hours as shares were upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Cantor. 

IBM (IBM), an IT company, announced that Bank of Thailand (BOT), the central bank, has successfully launched the world's first blockchain-based platform for government savings bonds issuing a total of 1.6 billion dollars within two weeks.

AT&T (T), one of the largest wireless communication carriers in the U.S., was downgraded to "underweight" from "sector weight" at Keybanc.
Economic Calendar

