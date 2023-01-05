Next shares jump as it beats expectations and raises profit outlook

Next has delivered a strong finish to the financial year, but warns it remains ‘cautious’ about the year ahead as inflation continues to bite.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
January 5, 2023 7:40 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Next beats expectations and raises outlook

Next looks set to deliver a strong finish to its financial year after full price sales rose more than expected in the last nine weeks of 2022, as demand for its clothing held up over the holiday shopping season and defied the broader downturn being driven by the cost-of-living crisis. Sales rose 4.8%, coming in far better than the 2% decline anticipated by the company.

The beat was driven by its retail stores, which performed better than anticipated after Next underestimated the negative impact from Covid-19 on its stores last year as well as the positive impact of improved stock levels this year.

The performance prompted the fashion and homeware retailer to raise its pretax profit guidance for the full year by £20 million to £860 million, which would be some 4.5% higher than the year before.

 

Next remains ‘cautious’ about the year ahead

That will be welcomed by investors, although Next is remaining ‘cautious’ as it approaches the new financial year that will start later this month and has said it expects full price sales to fall 1.5% and for pretax profit to decline 7.6% to £795 million.

Next has said inflation, particularly for energy, the continued push to raise prices to counter higher costs, and tighter consumer spending could all act as headwinds. It plans to counter this through cost savings and ramping-up sales and markdowns, with the company still having to cut prices on more inventory than in recent years with the hope of addressing its overstock in the new financial year.

 

Where next for the Next share price?

Next shares have rallied over 38% since hitting a 29-month low last October and are currently trading at their highest level in almost four months. The stock is up 6% this morning and continuing to gain ground. 

The average volume at time has been rising in recent days to suggest that the uptrend could be gaining momentum, which could see it continue to rise toward the 6,460p level of resistance-turned-support we saw back in the late stages of 2020. From here, the stock can target the 6,628p ceiling that we saw between March and July 2022.

However, we have also seen the RSI spike alongside the rally and the stock is nearing overbought territory to suggest that finding higher ground could become harder going forward. The fact the share price has recaptured the 200-day moving average for the first time in a year will provide hope this could provide some support if it comes under renewed pressure. If not, then the 5,710p floor that held firm throughout March to September last year should be treated as the initial level of support.

Can the Next share price continue to climb higher?

 

How to trade Next shares

You can trade Next shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Next’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Next

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.