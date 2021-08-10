Where next for the Disney share price ahead of its Q3 results

Disney+ continues to attract subscribers and the rest of the business is expected to continue recovering from the pandemic. We explain what to watch out for when earnings are released this week and consider how the Disney share price could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 10, 2021 11:47 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Disney Q3 Earnings Preview | Disney Share Price | Disney Shares | DIS Stock

When will Disney release Q3 earnings?

Disney will release third quarter earnings after US markets close on Thursday August 12.

Disney Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Disney+ continues to go from strength-to-strength by attracting new users, but the rest of Disney’s vast business is still in recovery mode after being hampered by restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. Revenue declined from its parks, resorts and cruises division, its studio business that produces its array of film and TV content, and from its linear TV networks in the first half of the financial year, while its streaming business delivered 65% growth.

Theme parks are now reopen, studios are back in production and its TV networks are benefiting from the return of live sports. However, Disney warned in May that filming was still being disrupted by restrictions and causing delays, while sport was still being hit due to localised outbreaks of the virus, such as the suspension of the Indian Premier League in early May.

Investors will be hoping that conditions improved for both divisions in the third quarter. However, the biggest surprise could come from the parks and resorts division, which analysts expect to return to profit for the first time since the pandemic began. Plus, the fact its cruise ships only recently set sail again provides another catalyst for the division going forward.

Meanwhile, markets are anticipating Disney+ ended the quarter with around 112.3 million subscribers, up from 103.6 million on April 3. The addition of 8.7 million subscribers would match what was delivered in the second quarter but will still be far below the bumper 21 million additions it made in the first.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $16.76 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.55. That would compare favourably to the $11.77 billion in revenue and the loss per share of $2.61 booked the year before when results suffered due to the pandemic.

That would also represent a topline improvement from the $15.61 billion in revenue delivered in the first quarter as it started to stage a recovery, but a drop in adjusted EPS from $0.50. Profitability is expected to continue to be hit by the additional costs of having to adapt to restrictions and improve safety for staff and customers – with Disney having warned it could spend an extra $1 billion this year as a result.

Where next for the Disney share price?

Disney’s (DIS) stock has had a choppy, ultimately unproductive quarter, with prices oscillating around the $175 area without forming any durable trends. Traders of all persuasions will be hoping this quarter’s earnings report will be enough to wake “The Mouse” from its slumber, with technicians watching for a break above $186 to signal a bullish continuation toward the $200 area in time or a bearish breakdown through $168 to tilt the odds in favour of a deeper retracement to below $160.

How to trade Disney shares

You can trade Disney shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Disney’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.