Where next for easyjet shares ahead of its quarterly results

Airline easyJet is expected to reveal an improved performance when it releases its quarterly results as the travel industry continues to steadily reopen, but passenger numbers will remain well below pre-pandemic levels. We consider where easyJet shares are headed this week.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 19, 2021 6:57 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

easyJet Q3 earnings preview | easyJet shares | easyJet Share Price | easyJet Stock

When will easyJet release its Q3 results?

Airline easyJet is scheduled to release a third-quarter trading update on the morning of Tuesday July 20. This will cover the three months to the end of June.

What to expect from the easyJet results

The situation for easyJet and other airlines continues to steadily improve as countries try to get the travel industry back up and running this summer, but it is far from returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity. EasyJet said it only expected to operate 15% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the third quarter, barely an improvement from the 14% reported in the first half.

Analysts are expecting easyJet to report third-quarter revenue of £206.4 million. This will be a huge improvement from the £7 million booked the year before when virtually all travel was off the table and it compares favourably to the £240.0 million in revenue booked during the entirety of the first half. Still, that would fall far short of the £1.76 billion booked in the third quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus had surfaced.

The airline has said it is utilising ‘significant flexibility’ to adjust capacity to meet the ever-changing travel restrictions across Europe, allowing it to ramp up-or-down as necessary. This is important considering easyJet is expecting capacity to start increasing ‘from June onwards’. However, it warned the ramp-up will lead to an increase in variable costs in the third quarter as it brings pilots and crew off of furlough to prepare for the peak summer season in the fourth quarter.

‘Late announcements of changes to travel restrictions will impact load factors due to late capacity additions/cancellations to meet surges in demand, driving an even later booking behaviour,’ easyJet warned in May.

Still, easyJet has said it is focused on operating a ‘disciplined schedule of cash generative flying’ and is aiming to deliver £500 million of cost savings in the current financial year to help cushion the blow.

The airline, like the wider industry, has refrained from providing any firm guidance for the year due to the uncertain outlook. There is a chance that easyJet could provide some insight into what it expects for the full-year now it has entered the final three months, but investors shouldn’t be surprised if it continues to tread carefully with its outlook considering the rapidly-changing rules for the industry.

The last few weeks have been frustrating for airlines and travellers, with rules chopping and changing week-by-week. The UK has attempted to smoothen out the rules for holidaymakers by allowing double-jabbed passengers to travel to countries on its green and amber lists without the need to quarantine, but the benefits of this are likely to be limited considering other European countries are remaining more cautious.

Most countries remain unaligned when it comes to travel restrictions, making it difficult for travellers, but transport secretary Grant Shapps has said he hopes the European Union and the US will both introduce similar rules for vaccinated travellers ‘later this summer’.

Brokers still believe easyJet is hugely undervalued given its recovery prospects. Brokers currently have a Buy rating on the stock with an average target price of 1095.78 pence per share – some 39% higher than easyJet’s current share price.

Where next for the easyJet share price?

Looking at the chart, easyJet shares still haven’t recovered to their pre-COVID highs and, more worryingly for bulls, just broke back below their 200-day exponential moving average last week, extending a two-month series of lower highs and lower lows.

The 14-day RSI indicator is at its lowest level in nearly a full year, signaling strong selling pressure in the stock. While stronger results in this week’s earnings report could help the shares stabilize, the bearish bias will remain intact as long as EZJ remains below its two-month bearish trend line and the 200-day EMA.

Meanwhile, a disappointing earnings release could open the door for a steeper decline toward the confluence of Q1 support and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 700.00 in the coming weeks.

How to trade easyJet shares

You can trade easyJet shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘easyJet’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Yesterday 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.