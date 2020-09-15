VIDEO Strong German Data Supports EURUSD

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany increased in the September 2020 survey, therefore supporting the EURUSD pair this Tuesday afternoon.
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Dax articles
February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM