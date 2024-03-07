USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid

Where US long bond yields have moved in 2023, USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 have tended to follow. Right now, the risks for each are building to the downside.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:15 AM
Downwards trend with red arrow
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • A sustained decline in US bond yields may amplify downside risks for USD/JPY and the Nikkei
  • USD/JPY has fallen sharply from above 150 to below 149
  • Nikkei futures hit another record high but have since reversed

For a market that has enjoyed tailwinds strong from a weaker Japanese yen in 2024, Nikkei futures are curiously ignoring the unwind in USD/JPY over the past 24 hours, at least so far. I say curious because over recent months the Nikkei and USD/JPY have basically been moving in lockstep with one another, benefitting from strength in the US dollar and equity markets. But with investors not needing a second invitation to buy US bonds right now, seeing yield differentials with Japan compress, the fuel that helped propel USD/JPY higher looks to be running out. If downside risks for USD/JPY are finally materialising after a long wait, the high-flying Nikkei could well be next.

Nikkei watching USD/JPY closely

The daily chart below shows Nikkei 225 futures against the rolling 60 period correlation with USD/JPY. I’ve used that timeframe to represent the relationship over the past quarter, give or take a few days. Right now, for all the bullish narratives you’ve heard about why Japanese stocks are rallying, a big factor has undeniably been the weaker Japanese yen. The correlation over the past quarter has been 0.9 and rising, indicating a strong and strengthening relationship between the two.

Nikkei vs USDJPY

When you take a step back, the relationship makes plenty of fundamental sense as the Nikkei is laden with big Japanese exporters who are reliant on demand abroad. With the Japanese yen so weak against currencies of its major trading partners, it helps make Japanese goods and services more competitive, helping to juice earnings and propel valuations higher.

While a continuation of the relationship between the Nikkei and USD/JPY isn’t a given – there have been plenty of episodes where the two have danced to their own tune – it’s obvious that should it remain as strong as it is now, downside risks for USD/JPY creates downside risk for Japanese stocks.

And USD/JPY has been watching US bond yields closely

Based on the chart below which shows the rolling daily correlation between USD/JPY and US 10-year bond yields over the past quarter, the key to unlocking that downside will likely come from a sustained decline in longer-dated US yields.

jpy vs us 10s

The correlation between USD/JPY and yields sits at 0.91 over the past quarter, even stronger than that between the Nikkei and USD/JPY. Like a set of dominos, it suggests that should US long bond yields fall, USD/JPY and the Nikkei will be next, assuming the relationships don’t suddenly change.

US bonds may be breaking higher

Based on the recent price action below, the first domino may be starting to fall with the price for US 10-year Treasury notes breaking through a trend line that has acted both as support and resistance dating back over a year. As mentioned at the top, for all the chatter about sticky inflation and record US dollar debt issuance recently, markets have not needed a second excuse to buy long bonds, sending the price for benchmark bonds back above the 200-day moving average. Should recent move extend, there’s little major resistance evident on the chart until back above 101, implying significantly lower yields should the price get there.

US10s Mar 7

DXY has traded poorly

While yield differentials are not the only driver of the US dollar, based on the price action in the DXY recently, it’s obvious that as US bond yields have eased lower so too has the dollar index, sending it through its 200-day moving average and potentially the 50-day, too.

dxy Mar 7

USD/JPY has tumbled

The decline in US bond yields, combined with growing speculation the BOJ will abandon negative interest rates this month or next following a big upside surprise in Japanese wages data released on Thursday, has not been lost on USD/JPY which has started rolling over, tumbling initially below 150 before extending the move below 149 in Asia.

JPY Mar 7

Should support at 148.80 break there’s little visible major support evident until 147.10. A break and hold below 148.80 allows traders to set shorts with a stop above for protection. Some buying may be evident at 147.60, where USD/JPY bounced from on February 7. The trade could also be reversed should US bond yields begin to bounce.

Nikkei next?

Having initially ignored the yen rally by setting a new intraday record high at the start of the session, Nikkei futures are now starting to catch on to the move in FX and rates, reversing noticeably as the USD/JPY has declined.

While the trend remains higher, at some point the wind must come out of the rally in Japanese equities. It might as well be the yen that sparks it. Those considering shorts could use the high set overnight as a location for a stop loss order, targeting a move lower. Supports indicated on the chart have not been truly tested yet given the relentless nature of the rally, although a break of the uptrend running from early January could generate concerns about the longevity of the bullish trend.

nikkei futues Mar 7

Market Outlook USD/JPY

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities FX Trade Ideas USD

Latest market news

View more
US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:56 PM
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:50 PM
    china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:47 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
        china_07
        Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 22, 2024 01:21 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.