- US indices built on yesterday’s gains, with major indices tacking on nearly 1% today.
- Energy stocks (XLE) were the weakest sector as oil prices dumped another 3% on a surprise build in inventories. Interest-rate sensitive REITs (XLRE) and utilities (XLU) each rose in excess of 2% today.
- Today’s top-tier US data painted a mixed picture: The May ADP Employment report printed at just +27k, well below expectations of 185k and the lowest reading since 2010. On the other hand, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.9, above 55.4 expected. The widely watched employment component of the report rose to 58.1 from 53.7 last month.
- The market is becoming increasingly convinced that the US will NOT impose tariffs on Mexico, a sentiment recently echoed by Republican Senator (and head of the Senate Finance Committee) Grassley. Negotiations just kicked off ahead of Monday’s deadline.
- Uber (UBER) rallied back to retest its IPO price at $45.00 for the first time since last month’s IPO.
- Gamestop (GME) plunged 35% after reporting weak earnings and eliminating its dividend.
*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*
