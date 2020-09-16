Snowflake SNOW IPO The Top Five Things Traders Need to Know

Not only will the stock be the biggest public offering for a US software firm in history, but the company also managed to convince Warren Buffett’s value-focused, IPO-averse Berkshire Hathaway to invest more than $500M into a fast-growing, richly-valued technology company.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 16, 2020 10:00 AM
Circuit board
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

They say no two snowflakes are alike, and today's IPO of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is certainly unique.

Not only will the stock be the biggest public offering for a US software firm in history, but the company also managed to convince Warren Buffett’s value-focused, IPO-averse Berkshire Hathaway to invest more than $500M into a fast-growing, richly-valued technology company. For reference, the last IPO that Berkshire Hathaway invested in was Ford Motor Company in 1956!

Source: Snowflake Inc.

So what do traders need to know about SNOW’s IPO?

  1. Following in the footsteps of Salesforce.com (who is investing hundreds of millions into the IPO as well), Snowflake offers a cloud-based database service that can be scaled up or down as needed. For many businesses, SNOW’s variable pricing model is more compelling than the fixed packages offered by some bigger competitors.
  2. From an investor’s perspective, the company represents a “pure play” on the cloud computing space. In other words, traders can get exposure to one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet without buying an ad-dependent search engine business (GOOG) or a massive online retailer (AMZN).
  3. The company initially proposed a price range of $75-85 per share, before dramatically upping that range to $100-$110. With the initial offering price now set at $120, the company already sports a $33B market capitalization just eight years since its founding. A mere seven months ago, private equity investors valued the company at $12.4B.
  4. SNOW grew its revenues 175% in 2019 (from $96.7M to $264.7M) and already nearly matched the 2019 total in sales in the first six months of this year ($242M). That said, the company is currently unprofitable: after losing $178M in 2018, the company saw a losses grow to nearly $350M last year. As we’ve seen recently, many IPO investors are willing to look past present-day losses as long as revenues continue to grow exponentially (see ZM, CRWD, SHOP, UBER, and LYFT for recent examples of successful IPOs from unprofitable firms).
  5. While not a big concern for short-term focused traders, early venture capital investors essentially control the company’s decisions for the foreseeable future. The shares SNOW is offering to the public only confer 10% of the voting power of the Class B shares issues to VC funds. Though it is disappointing from a governance perspective to see “insiders” hoard Snowflake’s decision-making authority with 98.5% of total voting power, these funds will undoubtedly be highly engaged and eager to see an early return on their investments. That said, there may be elevated risk of conflicts of interest between early investors and the public in the long run.

Make no mistake: trading the shares of any company on its IPO day can be a risky venture, but with an in-demand offering in one of the fastest-growing sectors on the planet, it makes sense why some investors will be plowing (pun intended) into SNOW today!


Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.