Pound Weakness and Trade Optimism Lifts FTSE

This week’s signing of the US – China trade deal has boosted sentiment across the globe. Investors will pour over the 86-page document for more details on the deal. Traders will be keen to understand the next steps for phase two, although Trump has already said that this could be after the US elections.Geopolitical risk between US and Iran has eased helping boost the mod towards riskier assets. After 6% losses across the previous week, crude oil is consolidating losses below $60 per barrel.

Levels to watch:

The FTSE is up 0.5% at 7630, approaching its 5-month high. Trading above its 50, 100 and 200 sma to chart is clearly bullish.

Resistance can be seen at 7676 (Dec 27th high), before opening the door to 7730 (July 30th high).

On the downside support stands at 7450 (Jan 8th low) prior to 7408 (50 sma).



