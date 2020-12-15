Pattern play Advanced Micro Devices

Upside breakout from a short-term bull flag.

December 15, 2020 10:35 AM
Pattern play: Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a designer and producer of microprocessors, jumped to a record high after the company's stock price broke out to the upside of a short-term bull flag pattern that began to form at the beginning of November. The RSI is over 60 and showing bullish momentum. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are arranged in a bullish manner, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. Price will likely advance towards the first Fibonacci target of 104.00. If price can breakout above 104.00 then its next Fibonacci target would be 109.00. If price surpasses 109.00 it will likely continue to run. On the other hand, if price retreats then traders should look to 94.25 for support. If 94.25 fails to hold price up then 89.00 would be the last line of defense. If price gets below 89.00 it would be a bearish signal, as price would be below its 20-day SMA and could slip to 82.25.   



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Technical Analysis

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.