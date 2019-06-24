Oil pauses for breath after last weeks vast rally

After climbing over 9% in the previous week, crude’s largest weekly percentage gain since December ‘16, the black stuff was extending those gains in early trade on Monday. Oil rallied to a high of $58.21 this morning before easing back to $58.00

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2019 8:16 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After climbing over 9% in the previous week, crude’s largest weekly percentage gain since December ‘16, the black stuff was extending those gains in early trade on Monday. Oil rallied to a high of $58.21 this morning before easing back to $58.00
Oil’s recent vast rally was not owing to a single driver but more an alignment of several key factors which pushed oil higher and continue to remain supportive at the start of the new week.

Firstly, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East with Iran shooting down a US drone. US Secretary State Mike Pompeo said significant sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday. These would be in addition to those already imposed by the US on oil producing Iran.
Increased fighting in Iraq over the disputed city of Kirkuk is also unnerving oil traders. Iraq which provides around 14% of total OPEC production.

Secondly the Fed signalling that it is ready to offer more support to the US economy should it be required. This offered support from a demand perspective, and also weakened the dollar. A weaker dollar lifts the price of oil for holders of other currencies. 

Thirdly an unexpected draw down in US stockpiles last week. 

Fourthly signs that a prolonged drawn out US - Sino trade dispute might be avoided as the two Presidents agree to meet at the G20 this week.

Oil look ahead:
This week could be another volatile week for oil as the focus switches away from central banks and towards trade geopolitics. Any signs of progress between President Trump and President Jinping Xi could give oil another leg higher as demand fears could ease. Crude to $60 wouldn't be so surprising.

Finally, oil traders will be watching for clues as to whether OPEC plus will extend the oil production cuts to the end of the year. With oil at its current price, traders are more convinced that the extension will be agreed to that not. Failure for the group to agree to extend could see oil gap down sharply. 

Crude levels to watch:
After pushing higher last week oil is consolidating around $58 level as it awaits fresh developments. A move higher could see oil bulls test $58.50 prior to $59.00. On the downside, a breakthrough support at $56.65 could open the door to $54.85.



Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.