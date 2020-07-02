NFP Recap What You Need to Know About Todays Goldilocks Report

Despite today's strong report, there are reasons to be concerned about the prospects for the US economy...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 2, 2020 10:01 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Recap: What You Need to Know About Today’s “Goldilocks” Report

While the monthly Non-Farm Payrolls report hasn’t been the most important economic release in recent months, it’s still a widely followed and respected gauge of the state of the US labor market (and by extension, the US consumer), so traders were waiting with bated breath for today’s release…

…and at first glance, the June NFP report was stronger than most traders expected:

  • Headline job growth came in at +4.8M, well above expectations of a +3.0M rise.
  • May’s job creation figures were revised up by nearly 200K, though many economists had anticipated a sharp negative revision.
  • The unemployment rate came in at 11.1%, below both the 12.4% reading expected and last month’s 13.3% figure.
  • Average hourly earnings fell by a worse-than-anticipated -1.2% m/m, likely on the back of previously laid off / furloughed workers in low-paid professions returning to work.

On balance, today’s report shows a labor market that continues to recover from the unprecedented disruption of a global pandemic and attendant shutdown in broad swathes of the economy.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

That said, our goal is always to provide context for economic data, and when put into context, there are several reasons to be concerned about the prospects for the labor market moving forward. First of all, even after the strong jobs growth of the past two months, the US economy still has around 15M fewer jobs than it did in February.

Even more importantly, there’s a strong chance that this report will be as good as it gets in the near term. After all, the NFP survey was conducted in early- to mid-June, when almost every US state had lifted shelter-in-place orders, but before the virus started to resurge in earnest over the last 2-3 weeks. In other words, today’s jobs data almost perfectly captures a “goldilocks” window for the US economy, and labor market figures moving forward may show deterioration relative to a potential “high water mark” midway through last month.

Market Reaction

So far, traders are viewing today’s jobs report as a positive, “risk on” sign for global markets. US index futures are poised to open more than +1% higher, matching the strength in European equities. The yield on the benchmark has already risen over 2bps to nearly 0.71%, with oil also gaining a little ground since the release. Meanwhile, the US dollar is ticking higher against its major rivals and gold is trading marginally lower as we go to press.

With a long holiday weekend looming stateside and the potential that this is “as good as it gets” for economic data over the foreseeable future, readers should keep a close eye on markets as we move through today’s session for any signs that the initial risk on reaction is fading.


Related tags: USD NFP Non-farm payrolls US

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.