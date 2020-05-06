JD Wetherspoons Well Positioned To Survive Ascending Trend Line Holds



JD Wetherspoons no longer intends to issue a trading update on 13th May. Levels to watch:

JD Wetherspoons has dived from pre coronavirus levels of around 1540p to a March low of 494p However, the stock has rebounded 15% over the past month 6 weeks picking up from March 19th lows to today’s 920p.

The stock price remains supported by its ascending trendline and trades above its 50 and 100 sma on 4 hour chart.

Immediate support can be seen at 910p trendline support, prior to 883p (50 sma) and 800p (low 24th April)

Immediate resistance can be seen at 1047p (high 30th April) prior to 1117p (high 13th March).

Germany is set to reopen restaurants and bars later this month. Some US states are also moving towards reopening this sector of the economy. It is worth keeping a close eye on how these reopenings fare for clues as to what we can expect in the UK. Boris Johnson’s exit strategy is also key.