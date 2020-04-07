Japan is considering state of emergency JPY under pressure

USD/JPY is rebounding as investors are considering riskier assets than the Japanese yen, usually considered as a safe haven.

April 7, 2020 10:22 AM
The USD/JPY is rebounding as investors are considering riskier assets than the Japanese yen, usually considered as a safe haven. Otherwise, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government will announce a state of emergency in seven regions amid the coronavirus outbreak, and is preparing a 108 trillion yen stimulus package to support the economy.
From a technical point of view, the pair has rebounded above its April bottom at 107.00 and stands above its 50-day moving average. The daily RSI also stands within its buying area between 50 and 70. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance towards horizontal resistance at 110.20 and towards Feb. 20 top at 112.25 as long as 107.70 holds on the downside.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.