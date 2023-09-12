Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Adobe earnings impact ADBE stock?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:53 AM
40 views
stocks_03
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • Adobe set to deliver record revenue and adjusted EPS
  • Not immune to slowdown in spending, but proving more resilient than most
  • Well-positioned to be among early beneficiaries from AI applications
  • Analysts see chance for a beat and raise this quarter
  • Adobe has been among the best performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year, setting a high bar but one that it could overcome considering its valuation remains below historic levels.

 

When will Adobe release Q3 earnings?

Adobe will release third quarter earnings after US markets close on Thursday September 14. A conference call is scheduled on the same day at 1400 PT.

 

Adobe Q3 earnings consensus

Revenue is forecast to deliver record revenue of $4.86 billion in the third quarter, up 9.8% from the year before. Adjusted operating profit – its headline measure – is expected to rise 13.4% to $2.21 billion and adjusted EPS is seen rising 17% to $3.98.

Both metrics are at the very upper-end of Adobe’s guidance range for the quarter.

 

Adobe Q3 earnings preview

Adobe has been one of the best performers in the Nasdaq 100 in 2023, with shares up 66% and lingering at levels last seen in late 2021! Adobe was among the tech stocks that took a heavy beating in 2022 but we have seen it rapidly recover this year considering it has consistently delivered growth over what has been a volatile few years for the tech industry.

In fact, Adobe delivered record revenue and adjusted EPS in the previous quarter and is expected to break both of these when it reports results this week. Adobe has not been immune to the slowdown in enterprise IT spending but it has proven more resilient than most thanks to strong demand for its array of software, while its high margins have also managed to defy the inflationary environment.

We are likely to see its Digital Experience division report topline growth of around 9.2% in the quarter, marking a slowdown compared to what we have seen over the past year as businesses become stricter with their marketing and advertising budgets. However, a sequential acceleration in growth from its Digital Media unit that homes its creative and document applications will help counter this.

The stock has also found support from artificial intelligence, which has become the hottest investment trend of the year. Adobe’s software, particularly its Firefly platform, is in a prime position to be among the first to benefit from the technology considering how well it fits the earliest applications of generative AI for images, text and voice.

Adobe lifted its full-year outlook in the last quarter, although Wall Street had hoped for a bigger upgrade. Adobe is currently targeting annual revenue of $19.25 billion to $19.35 billion and adjusted EPS of $15.65 to $15.75. Analysts currently see scope for its topline target to be nudged higher, according to consensus numbers, and they believe earnings will be at the very top-end of its guidance range.

Mizuho Securities recently upgraded the stock to Buy after outlining that its fundamentals are improving and thanks to increased confidence it can get a boost from AI. Jefferies also said just yesterday that demand is becoming “healthier” and that it still sees upside potential from here despite the stellar rally we have seen in the share price this year.

The consensus figures, twinned with recent analyst commentary, suggests there is a good chance we could see a beat and raise this quarter, although that may be necessary to keep the rally going considering the surge in value this year has set a high bar.

Adobe currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6x, which is at an 11% premium to the industry average. The multiple sits at its highest level in almost a year, but does remain below the average we have seen over the past five years. The average target price set by 35 brokers that cover the stock implies Adobe is trading at a fair valuation, although the most recent updates suggests there is much more upside potential from here.

 

Where next for ADBE stock?

Adobe shares recently hit their highest level since December 2021, but has faced some fresh resistance after failing to break above $570 over the past six sessions. This is the immediate upside goal for the stock and, if it can make a sustained move above here, we could see it continue climbing toward $615 to close the gap that was created way back in late 2021.

The RSI remains in bullish territory but is nearing oversold territory. We have seen the rising trendline that can be traced back to May, the 50-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement all align around $534, suggesting this could provide support if it fails to impress. The 20-day moving average at $524 could provide a safety net below here.

Is the bar high for Adobe stock ahead of earnings following the rapid rise we have seen in 2023?

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next?

Adobe is one of the largest constituents of the Nasdaq 100, which means it is the index to watch ahead of the earnings. It is worth noting that we have some key US inflation data out on Wednesday, which could be significant for stock markets and override any sentiment stemming from the Adobe results.

The index has been setting higher-lows since hitting two-month lows last month and the RSI is back in bullish territory, suggesting it has found some renewed momentum. The immediate job is to set a new higher-high above 15,600 to move above the peak we saw at the start of September, which would pave the way for it to climb toward 15,900 to reclaim the 2023-high.

We saw the 50-day moving average provide support last week at 15,150 and it must remain above here to avoid setting a lower-low. The two-month low of 14,600, which is roughly aligned with the 100-day moving average, should be regarded as the floor.

Can the Nasdaq 100 keep rebounding?

  

How to trade Adobe stock

You can trade Adobe shares and the Nasdaq 100 with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the stock or index you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks US stocks Tech Stocks Adobe Systems earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis US Tech 100

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
Today 02:20 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 01:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 12, 2023
Today 12:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks drift lower ahead of the Apple event, tomorrow's CPI
Today 12:22 PM
Gold price pausing for breath
Today 12:12 PM
DAX outlook: German index in focus ahead of big events
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Instacart IPO
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 01:30 PM
    channel_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 12, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:36 PM
      stocks_02
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 11, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:33 PM
        stocks_03
        Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 8, 2023 03:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.