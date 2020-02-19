Today attention will turn to the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. Not much happened at the meeting. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell didn’t say anything new and no action was taken. As a result, investors are not expecting to see any major signals in the minutes.

Levels to watch

GBPUSD slipped below the key psychological level of $1.30. It trades below its 200 & 100 sma and is just testing its 50 sma around $1.2980 on the 4 hour chart.

Immediate support can be seen at $1.2980 (50 sma) prior to $1.2950 (low 13th Feb) $1.2865 (low 10th Feb).

Resistance is seen at $1.3050 (18 Feb high &200 sma) before $1.3085 trend line resistance prior to $1.32 (high 13th Feb).





