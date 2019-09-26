FTSE perks up after initial dip

The FTSE proved surprisingly resilient this morning, first plunging on opening but then moving higher despite a slew of negative news from the UK’s blue chip.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 26, 2019 6:02 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE proved surprisingly resilient this morning, first plunging on opening but then moving higher despite a slew of negative news from the UK’s blue chips and the launch of a money laundering investigation into Dutch bank ABN AMRO. 

Shares in publishing house Pearson sank over 16% after the company warned it expects lower profits from US education literature. British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines and tobacco firm Imperial Brands also dropped in early trade, 3% and 9% respectively, following profit warnings from both companies. 

IAG echoed some of the issues that led to the demise of the Thomas Cook travel company earlier this week but pointed the main finger of blame at pilot strikes which cost the company EUR137 million. 

But this is relatively mild compared to the troubles of ABN AMRO which is now being investigated for financing of terrorism and money laundering. In a similar case last year Dutch peer ING was found guilty and fined EUR775 million. 

On the FTSE, banks, telecoms, retailers and resources companies are providing some counterbalance to the beleaguered Pearson and IAG while some support is coming from positive noises from China about the Sino-US trade relations. 

Pound lower with clock ticking on Brexit

The pound is a touch weaker a day after Parliament has gone back into session following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the prorogation was illegal. Apart from the bile exchanged among the MPs it is not clear how things will move forward on the Brexit front. The ball it seems is in the Prime Minister’s court and speculation about what Mr Johnson will do next ranges from resigning to shutting down Parliament one more time. 

The euro is holding against the dollar but is beginning to slightly weaken after the unexpected resignation of a senior member of the European Central Bank. The decision could spell trouble ahead as Sabine Lautenschläger, one of the bank’s six-member executive board, decided to leave in a policy dispute over the ECB’s September decision to restart a massive bond-buying programme. 


Related tags: Shares market Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.