FTSE 100 opens a touch higher as US trade war concerns rekindle

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 24, 2018 5:12 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100 opened up 0.1% at 7,798.15 despite a stronger close in the US markets Wednesday on renewed concerns over a US trade war and ahead of UK retail data.

In the US President Donald Trump initiated an enquiry into car imports into the US which could eventually see tariffs being introduced which would affect European car imports.

In Asian, the Nikkei 225 closed down 1.1% at 22,437.01 while the Hang Seng was flat at 30,671.63.

Ahead of the retail data the pound traded a touch higher against the dollar, up 0.15% at 1.3371, but it weakened against the euro by 0.11% to 1.1399.

Mediclinic International lead the fallers on opening, dropping 5.36% to 642.80 as the company reported a full-year net loss caused by impairment charges on its property in Switzerland and a separate impairment charge against Spire Healthcare in which Mediclinic holds a nearly 30% stake. The company’s pretax profit was down to £479 million from a £307 million profit last year.

Kingfisher shares were also under pressure in early trade and fell 2.13% to 289.10. The home improvement retailer’s sales fell 4% in the first quarter as bad weather earlier in the year impacted footfall from UK customers. The company, the owner of B&Q in the U.K. and Castorama in France, has started its next set of buybacks and will purchase a total of £50 million shares.

Daily Mail and General Trust shares were also among the fallers this morning despite good results where the company said that its pretax profit in the first half of this year doubled, boosted by stronger business-to-business sales. However, overall revenue fell 6.1% to £745.8 million and the board decided against paying out an interim dividend of 7.1 pence a share. Shares fell 2.2% after the company’s earnings report.


Related tags: UK 100 USD EUR

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.