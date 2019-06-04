European Equity Market Handover It is all about Powell today

Stock market snapshot as of [4/6/2019 3:03 PM]
- To understand why risky assets are rallying on Tuesday, it helps to bear in mind that the grinding month-long stock market sell-off has clearly gone hand-in-hand with a rally in U.S. Treasurys of similar magnitude
- With the chair of the Federal Reserve speaking as this article is being published, bond investors are alert to the risk that Jerome Powell might damp rate-cut talk
- So far, the chairman sounds only slightly dovish: highlights include that he said the Fed is ready to act “as appropriate” – Treasury prices are trimming some of Tuesday’s falls
- The 10-year yield was up 6 basis a little earlier, at a still depressed 2.12%, approaching the July 2017 cycle low of 2.03%
- Lightened sentiment encourages buyers into Wall Street indices, with much of Europe rallying too
- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s possible leading-edge cut this morning may be another factor
- Talk that Congressional Republicans might block tariffs on Mexico may also be in the frame
Corporate News
- European shares are being led by Germany’s BASF heavyweight. The chemical company contributes most to the region’s STOXX 600 index with a 3% rise on speculation that it could sell its construction chemicals arm for $3bn
- U.S. shares are partly unwinding Monday’s sharper-than-market sell-off in big techs, in reaction to looming probes by the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission
- Navistar is among the heavier U.S. risers as the truck maker hoists revenue forecasts
- Uber was up 2% a little earlier after getting a buy rating from Goldman Sachs
