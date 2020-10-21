Earnings Play Tesla

Look for a bounce off of the 50-day SMA, if that fails, be very cautious.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Tesla

Today, after market, Tesla (TSLA) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $0.55 compared to $0.37 a year ago on revenue of approximately $8.3 billion vs. $6.3 billion last year. The company manufactures electric-vehicles and its expected move based on front-month options is 7.7%. The last time the company reported earnings the stock dropped 5.0%.

Looking at a daily chart, Tesla's stock price recently broke out to the upside of a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern that began to form in early-September. The RSI calls for caution as it is currently holding just above 50. A symmetrical triangle is considered to be a continuation pattern and Tesla has been in a strong uptrend since mid-March, therefore the bias remains bullish. Tesla's stock price will likely bounce off of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and advance to retest the all-time high of 502.00 and change. If price can breakout above the record high, than the next two targets would be 620.00 and 682.00. With that being said investors and traders should be very cautious because if Tesla closes below its 50-day SMA, it would be a very bearish signal. The last time that Tesla's stock price closed below its 50-day SMA, price dropped roughly 40% in 7 trading days. Given the RSI reading and how Tesla appears to only use a SMA as support for roughly 2 bounces, their is a chance that Tesla could break down, and if it does, price does not have strong support until 330.00.    



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Technical Analysis Earnings

Latest market news

View more
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.