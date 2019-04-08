DAX starts key week with a stall

A light fillip to risk from China’s stimulus tweak was short-lived

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2019 11:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A light fillip to risk from China’s stimulus tweak was short-lived

In Europe, the latest soft print of German data (imports and exports fell hard in February) set the tone, tilting  sentiment to the cautious side. The backdrop is U.S.-China trade talks that ended on Friday with progress but no conclusive deal. Discussions are scheduled to continue this week.

Key risk events:

  • Markets price almost zero risk that the EU won’t grant the UK another extension when the bloc meets on Wednesday, the key uncertainty being how long
  • How Mario Draghi reiterates downside risks at the ECB’s press conference on Wednesday will establish whether they’ve worsened or improved. Fine LTRO/rate details aren’t expected till June
  • FOMC minutes (Wednesday) may hold clues on balance sheet reduction and any members leaning towards a cut
  • Macroeconomic highlights: U.S. inflation and UK growth data on Wednesday; China’s trade and inflation readings on Thursday; Germany’s final CPI on Friday

Germany’s DAX stalls at 2019 highs

The index is navigating back to a multi-year rising trend smashed at year-end. Right now, exhausted momentum leaves price in poor shape to tackle sensitive levels:

  • The critical 61.8% (12289) interval of the decline from January 2018’s record high to December’s bottom
  • 12046: 10th September’s high that preceded volatility before a modest advance
  • Current consolidation puts 11950 September lows at risk; before flimsy-looking 11903
  • March 2018 swing lows, particularly near 11250, are visually the most solid
  • Selling could still test the lower wall of a channel sketched since January, eyeing 11400s
Related tags: Fed FOMC May China ECB CPI Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.