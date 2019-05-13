Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 14 May

May 14, 2019 12:23 AM
EUR/USD – 1.1260 remains the key resistance to watch


  • Yesterday, the pair staged a push up of around 30 pips in the European session to test the 1.1260 key short-term pivotal resistance before retreated in the U.S. to give up its earlier gains (click here to recap our previous report). Interestingly, it ended yesterday, 15 May U.S. session with a bearish daily “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern. No change, maintain bearish bias with 1.1260 remains as the key short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 1.1200 (minor ascending support from 263 Apr 2019 low) reinforces a potential slide to retest 1.1120 in the first step.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.1260 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective push up towards the key 1.1320 medium-term resistance.  

GBP/USD – Push down within range in progress


  • Drifted lower as expected and broke below last Fri, 10 May low of 1.2990. Short-term elements remain negative. Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 1.3045 (minor swing high areas of 10/14 May 2019 & upper boundary of the minor descending channel from 13 Mar 2019) for a further potential push down towards the 25 Apr 2019 low of 1.2870 follow by 1.2800 next (lower boundary of the descending channel & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.3090 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.3190.

USD/JPY – Residual push down towards major/primary support


  • Staged the bearish breakdown as expected from the minor “Pennant” range configuration as per highlighted in our previous report and almost met the support/target of 108.95 (printed a low of 108.99 in yesterday, 13 May U.S session.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests a potential residual push down to target the 108.65 major support (also the primary ascending range support from Jun 2016 low) with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 109.65 before a corrective rebound materialises.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 109.65 invalidates the residual push down scenario for a corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 110.15 and even the key medium-term resistance zone of 110.90/111.10 (06 May 2019 gapped down, pull-back resistance of the former ascending support from 03 Jan 2019 flash crash swing low area & descending trendline from 24 Apr 2019 high).

AUD/USD – Further drop in progress


  • Staged the bearish breakdown below the 0.6960 medium-term range support as expected. No change, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 0.6990 (the upper boundary of the minor boundary of the minor descending channel from 17 Apr 2019 high & 61.8% retracement of the on-going slide from 10 May 2019 high to yesterday, 13 May low) for a further potential push down to target the next supports at 0.6910 and 0.6880.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 0.6990 negates the bearish tone for squeeze up towards the minor range resistance 0.7045 formed after the recent RBA meeting on 07 May.

