Daily Forex Technical Strategy Wed 31 Jul

Risk of minor corrective rebound in GBP/USD & AUD/USD

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2019 1:16 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Consolidation within bearish trend


  • The pair has continued to trade sideways within a minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since last Thurs, 25 Jul. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 1.1200 key short-term pivotal resistance for another potential downleg to target the next near-term support at 1.1060.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.1200 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.1280 key medium-term resistance (also close to the descending resistance from 10 Jan 2019 high).

GBP/USD – Potential minor corrective rebound


  • The pair has shaped the expected residual push down and almost met the downside target/support of 1.2100; printed a low of 1.2117 before it traded sideways (click here for a recap on our previous report).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has exited from its oversold region which has increased the odds of a minor corrective rebound coupled with Elliot Wave/fractal analysis. Flip to a bullish bias above 1.2100 key pivotal support for a potential bounce towards 1.2270 max 1.2320 intermediate resistance within a medium-term bearish trend in place since 13 Mar 2019 high.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.2100 invalidates the corrective rebound scenario for the continuation of the impulsive down move to target 1.2000/1950 next (Fibonacci expansion cluster & Oct 2016 low).

USD/JPY – Further potential push down within range configuration


  • No major changes on its key short-term elements; maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 109.00/109.20 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a push down to target the next near-term support at 108.00 in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with a daily close above 109.20 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards 109.40/60 (30 May 2019 swing high area).

AUD/USD – Potential minor corrective rebound


  • The pair has staged a push down to challenge the 0.6880 lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report; it printed an current intraday low of 0.6860 in today’s Asian session before it rebounded and recorded an hourly close back above 0.6880.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has continued to post a bullish divergence signal at its oversold level despite marginal “lower lows” seen in price action. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum has started to ease. Flip to a bullish bias above 0.6860 short-term pivotal support for a potential minor corrective rebound to target 0.6915 follow by 0.6945 within a major bearish trend in place since 03 Dec 2018 high.
  • On the other hand, failure to hold at 0.6860 sees a further drop towards 0.6830 (also the Jan 2016 swing low area).

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.