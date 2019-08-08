Daily Forex Technical Strategy Thurs 08 Aug

Mix bag with potential mean reversion rebound in risk sensitive USD/JPY and AUD/USD.

August 8, 2019 1:10 AM
EUR/USD – Sideways


  • Traded sideways within the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).
  • No change, maintain neutral stance between 1.1250 and 1.1160. Only an hourly close below 1.1160 reignites the bearish tone for a push down to retest 1.1025. On the flipside, an hourly close above 1.1250 sees an extended corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.1320/1340.

GBP/USD – 1.2135 needs to be broken to the downside


  • Tested the 1.2135 downside trigger level as per highlighted in our previous report and traded sideways. Maintain bearish bias and 1.2135 needs to be broken to the downside to reinforce the downleg scenario to target the next near-term support at 1.2000/1950 (Fibonacci projection cluster & Oct 2016 low).
  • On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2250 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2430 resistance.

USD/JPY – 105.50 remains the key support to watch


  • Tested the 105.50 key short-term pivotal support and rebounded. In addition, it ended yesterday’s 07 Aug U.S. session with a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern
  • Maintain bullish bias with another leg of corrective rebound to target the 107.30 intermediate resistance (former minor ascending support from 25 Jun 2019 low & Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 105.50 revives the impulsive down move sequence towards 104.65 (close to 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low & 23 Mar 2018 swing low).

AUD/USD – Potential mean reversion rebound



  • Drifted down lower as expected but it only managed to hit the first short-term downside target/support at 0.6675 before it reversed up. Broke above the 0.6755 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report that has dampened the bearish outlook for another leg down.
  • Ended yesterday, 07 Aug U.S. session with a daily bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern right at the medium-term descending channel support coupled with the daily RSI oscillator that is inching up from its oversold region. These observations suggest that a potential mean reversion rebound scenario.
  • Flip to a bullish bias above the 0.6675 key short-term pivotal support and a break above 0.6805 reinforces a mean reversion corrective rebound to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.6865. On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 0.6675 revives the bears for a push down towards 0.6620 next.
Charts are from eSignal

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.