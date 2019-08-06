Daily Forex Technical Strategy Wed 07 Aug

AUD/USD remains weak reinforced by NZD/USD via an ultra dovish RBNZ while further corrective bounce cannot be ruled out in USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2019 12:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Mix elements; watch 1.1160 support


click to enlarge chart

  • Since its post FOMC low of 1.1025 printed on 01 Aug 2019, the pair has staged a squeeze up by 220 pips to print a high of 1.1250 yesterday, 06 Aug before it pulled-back right at the descending resistance from 10 Jan 2019.
  • Mix elements and ended yesterday U.S. session with a daily ‘Spinning Top” candlestick pattern. Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.1250 and 1.1160. Only an hourly close below 1.1160 reignites the bearish tone for a push down to retest 1.1025. On the flipside, an hourly close above 1.1250 sees an extended corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.1320/1340.

GBP/USD – 1.2250 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Pair has traded sideways below the 1.2250 key short-term pivotal resistance since our last report. Maintain bearish bias and added 1.2135 as the downside trigger level. An hourly close below 1.2135 reinforces a potential downleg to target the next near-term support at 1.2000/1950 (Fibonacci projection cluster & Oct 2016 low).
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2250 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2430 resistance.

USD/JPY – Further minor corrective bounce cannot be ruled out


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected bearish reaction right below the 109.20 key medium-term resistance and plummeted beyond the short-term downside target/support of 106.80 as per highlighted in our previous report. It printed a low of 105.50 yesterday, 06 Aug on the back of rising risk aversion since the start of this week.
  • Right now, short-term elements are advocating for a minor corrective rebound to retrace the recent steep slide from 01 Aug 2019 high. Flip to a bullish bias for another potential leg of corrective bounce towards the 107.30 intermediate resistance (former minor ascending support from 25 Jun 2019 low & Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).
  • However, a break with an hourly close below 105.50 opens up scope for the continuation of the impulsive down move towards 104.65 (close to 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low & 23 Mar 2018 swing low)

AUD/USD – Bears remain in control


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has continued its expected downward drift and broke below the 0.6770/6740 downside target/support as per highlighted in our previous report. It has broken below the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 0.6740 in today’s Asian session reinforced by a bigger than expected interest rate cut of 50 bps from RBNZ to take the official cash rate to a record low of 1.00%.
  • Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now 0.6755 for a further potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 0.6675 and 0.6645.
  • However, a clearance above 0.6755 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the minor range top at 0.6805 (also the descending trendline from 18 Jul 2019 high).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: GBP EUR USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.