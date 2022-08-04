Czech National Bank leaves rates unchanged despite soaring inflation; USD/CZK

August 4, 2022 7:35 PM
29 views
Graphic of trading data chart

The Czech National Bank left rates unchanged earlier today at 7%.  Some analysts saw a chance of a hike by as much as 50bps, as the central bank has tightened rates by 675bps since June 2021.  In addition, the Czech National Bank said that it would use all available tools to contain excess volatility in the Koruna. The June CPI, released on July 13th, showed that inflation increased to its highest reading since December 1993 at 17.2% YoY as food and energy prices continued to rise!  The July CPI for the Czech Republic will be released next week. However, the preliminary Q2 GDP fell to 0.2% from 0.9% in Q1, though analysts were expecting a reading of -0.4%.

What are emerging markets?

The USD/CZK has been moving higher in an ascending wedge pattern since mid-February, when Russia began building up troops on the Ukraine border.  On the day of the invasion, USD/CZK rose over 2%,  Over the course of the next 6 days, the emerging market pair moved from a low of 21.9563 to a high of 23.9246, an increase of nearly 9.3%.  Price held just below horizontal resistance at the highs from June 2020 near 23.9981.  The pair then pulled back, but began making higher highs and higher lows, forming an ascending wedge. On July 12th, USD/CZK reached its highest level since the week of May 25th, 2020, as the pair ran into additional horizontal resistance. USD/CZK is currently trading near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of May 25th, 2021, near 24.0297.  Notice how price made 3 higher highs as the RSI made 3 lower highs, just as we saw with AUD/NZD. This is a sign that USD/CZK may be ready for a pullback.

20220804 usdczk daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CZK now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Expectations are that price will break lower out of an ascending wedge.  The target for the pattern is a 100% retracement, which in this case is near 21.1523.  However, if price is to get there, it will first have to pass through the bottom trendline of the ascending wedge near 23.8100 and then horizontal support at 22.9325 and 22.2692. However, if USD/CZK is just pulling back in an uptrend, the first level of resistance is at the highs from July 12th and prior resistance near 24.6469. If price continues higher, the next resistance level is at the top trendline of the pattern, near 25.2000.

The Czech National Bank left rates unchanged at 7% today, despite the latest inflation reading of 17.2% YoY.  Will the USD/CZK continue to move higher?  It could, however it may have to wait until after the July inflation reading next week.  And don’t forget about the ascending wedge and the price/RSI pattern.  If price breaks below the bottom trendline of the wedge, it could retracement 100% of the move!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CZK Czech

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:31 AM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:18 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:37 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.