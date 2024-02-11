Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?

Oil prices posted about a 7% weekly loss a week ago. But by Friday afternoon trading, when this report was written, crude had recouped much of those losses. Prices were now up around 5% on the week, with Brent oil trading around its 200-day moving average at $81.50.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:00 AM
Energy
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil outlook: No ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
  • Middle East conflict remains at forefront of investors’ minds
  • Improving demand outlook should limit downside
  • Crude oil technical analysis

 

Market Outlook Oil

 

Crude oil outlook: No ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

 

Oil prices posted about a 7% weekly loss a week ago. But by Friday afternoon trading, when this report was written, crude had recouped much of those losses. Prices were now up around 5% on the week, with Brent oil trading around its 200-day moving average at $81.50. Oil investors were clearly spooked by signs that an imminent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict may not happen after all, unfortunately. It was hopes over a ceasefire behind much of the previous week’s selling.

 

Crude oil outlook: Middle East conflict remains at forefront of investors’ minds

 

Crude oil prices remain quite sensitive to the developments in the Middle East, and it appears as though nothing else matters too much. There is a lot going on in the region, but there is still the outside chance of a ceasefire. The situation remains tense and this could keep oil prices volatile. Questions remain as to how much the risk premium should be attached to the Middle East situation, because so far oil supplies have not yet been directly impacted much by crisis, apart from re-routing of the ships around the African continent, which, if anything should be adding to the cost.

Therefore, even if there is a ceasefire, the downside for oil could be limited to around 5-7 percent, I reckon.

 

What about demand outlook for oil?

 

Right now, there are conflicting signals from around the world, with the US continuing to outperform and the rest of the world lagging behind. In particular, it is China where the main source of worry is, although the Eurozone might have a thing or two to say about that, too.

But with Chinese markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays, we won’t get much in the way of data to gauge the strength of demand from the largest importer of oil and second largest consumer.

However, there will be plenty of data from the world’s largest consumer of oil, the US, to provide us indications about demand.

While CPI is probably the most important macro data for FX and stock market investors, it will probably not have a very large impact on the direction of oil prices, given that oil is less sensitive to the volatility in the dollar compared to, say, gold. A very large dollar reaction, if seen, would not go unnoticed by oil traders, however.

Once CPI is out of the way, on Tuesday, oil investors will turn their focus on signals about health of the US consumer: Retail sales data will come in on Thursday. Recently, we have seen several forecast-beating retail sales figures. In fact, they have beaten expectations in each of the last 6 months. In December, retail sales rose 0.6%, while core sales climbed 0.4%. The stronger retail sales numbers have been accompanied by rising consumer sentiment in the last few months. Correspondingly, the unemployment rate has stayed low, wages growth high and inflation slow to come back down.

If we see further signs of strength in US economy, then, all else being equal, this should help to support oil prices.

 

Crude oil outlook: Technical levels and factors to watch on Brent

crude oil outlook

Crude oil bounced back on Monday and has not looked back since, with prices staging an impressive 3% rally on Thursday to further eat into last week’s near-7% drop. With most of those losses now recouped, and Brent moving into the positive territory again for the month, it looks like traders are eager to push prices higher. Standing on the way of a clean recovery is the 200-day average, which is flat-lining around the $81.50 area. With both the bulls and bears having genuine reasons to move prices in their favour, there is little surprise that we have seen Brent oil consolidate around this average for the past several months. But a daily close above it could pave the way for at least further short-term gains in early parts of the week ahead. A potential run towards $84.00 resistance could get underway if there is still no ceasefire when the trading gets underway.

Looking at the weekly chart of Brent, well on this time frame, you can see that prices are trying to form what looks like a long-term bottom.

crude oil outlook weekly chart of brent

In January, crude ended a 3-month losing streak, which means the longer-term bearish trend that started in April 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, may have ended. Since prices bottomed at just under the $70 handle in March last year, we have now seen several higher lows form, with a few taking place during last summer, then another one in December at $72.35. Since the December low, we have now seen a few interim higher highs and higher lows, although prices are yet to make a clean higher high above September’s peak at $95.26. So, at worst, it looks like the long-term bear trend is over. At best, the start of a new long-term uptrend could be underway.

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil UK Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
By:
Matt Simpson
February 8, 2024 04:42 AM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil looks stretched around its cycle lows
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2024 12:50 AM
      Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 4, 2024 10:58 PM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 4, 2024 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.